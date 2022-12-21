Market woman trained me to become accountant – Tinubu; We haven’t taken any action on Doyin Okupe’s resignation – Peter Obi campaign council | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Market woman trained me to become accountant – Tinubu

Gov. Buni orders the release of a teen who was detained for allegedly insulting him

Obasanjo, Atiku wasted $16bn on power, punished me for being in opposition – Tinubu

We haven’t taken any action on Doyin Okupe’s resignation – Peter Obi campaign council

213 corpses found following Zamfara airstrikes on terrorists

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that he was trained by a market woman to become an accountant.

The former Lagos State helmsman said this in a tweet on Tuesday night.

He said apart from being friends with Professors, Senior lawyers and bankers, he is also friends with bus drivers and market women.

“My name is Bola Tinubu. I’m a friend to Professors, Senior Lawyers, Bankers, Engineers. I’m also a friend to Market Women, Taxi and Bus Drivers.

“You know that it was a Market Woman who trained me to become an Accountant…”, he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Tinubu had taunted his fellow presidential candidates, saying he does not wrestle with pigs.

Tinubu, at a town hall meeting in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, said Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and others do not have the kind of experience he possesses to rule the nation.

According to him, other presidential candidates have resorted to insults and abuses to detract him, divert his attention, and wrestle with him.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has ordered the immediate release of a teenager detained by the police for allegedly insulting him.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a statement by his Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu.

The governor said he was unaware of the arrest and detention and added that it was unnecessary to arrest anyone for criticising or insulting him.

“This is the price of leadership, and we are fully conscious of it; therefore, I couldn’t have ordered nor condoned the detention of anyone.

“Until someone drew my attention to it, I wasn’t aware of his arrest and detention. I have now directed his immediate release from detention,” he said.

Buni, however, urged that criticisms and contributions should be constructive, advising that social media users should respect the rights of everyone, including religious and socio-cultural differences of others.

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his Vice, Atiku Abubakar of spending $16.5 billion on the nation’s power sector without any results.

Tinubu said Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, confirmed it himself that the money was spent on electricity between 1999 and 2007.

It is a known fact that Tinubu was the Lagos State governor during the eight years rule of Obasanjo and Atiku.

While he was answering questions at a town hall meeting held in Calabar, capital of Cross River on Tuesday, the APC candidate maintained that PDP under Obasanjo and Atiku failed to provide electricity for Nigerians, urging Nigerians not to vote for the party in 2023.

“Power is the biggest human discovery in the last 1000 years. Tell me what you can do without power. That is why the so-called PDP must never come back. They spent 16.5 (billion) dollars some years back, Obasanjo and Atiku.

“Atiku said it with his mouth that they collected our money from even local governments, states and others, but they didn’t know what they did with it. They could not provide a kilowatt to roast a corn. What they have forgotten is that the colonial masters left a transmission line for us in a centralised form,” he said.

Tinubu alleged that he was punished by Obasanjo and Atiku for bringing power to Lagos because he was not a member of the PDP.

“I brought power for Lagos State, instead of embracing intellect and good idea, they (Obasanjo and Atiku) punished me for it because I was in the opposition.

“Never again should you give them any opportunity for power. We gave them opportunity, they balkanized the power, balkanized the transmission. They didn’t know it is a highway for evacuation of electricity, they didn’t know it should be maintained, they didn’t know it should be decentralized. Generation, they balkanized it, shared it among their friends; distribution, no metre, they give you estimated billing. Reject them. Any government under PDP is a curse,” Tinubu said angrily.

We haven’t taken any action on Doyin Okupe’s resignation – Peter Obi campaign council

The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it is yet to decide on the move by its Director General, Doyin Okupe to resign his position.

Okupe had earlier tendered his resignation letter to the party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi following his conviction in court over violation of money laundering act.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday sentenced Okupe to two years in prison over the financial crime.

The campaign DG said on Tuesday in his resignation letter that it was time to step aside but said his support for Obi would continue until victory is attained in 2023.

But the Chief spokesperson of the campaign council, Tanko Yunusa in an interview with Channels TV, said the council would meet before making any pronouncement on Okupe’s resignation.

According to him, an individual cannot take such a decision insisting that the council would meet and take a collective decision that would be of the interest of all Nigerians.

He said, “We have not officially made any pronouncement in regards to the resignation of Dr Doyin Okupe until when the campaign council meet and take a decision on what to do and how to do it.

“So those particular news may probably be speculations until the campaign council meets. We are not an independent people where one person can take a decision. It will be a collective decision for the interest of the Nigerian people”.

213 corpses found following Zamfara airstrikes on terrorists

More than 213 bodies of terrorists and their collaborators have been recovered in Zamfara State as of Tuesday.

This followed intense exchanges of gunfire between Nigerian troops and terrorists in some communities.

The armed forces lost 10 personnel while some civilians were killed after bandits made an incursion into their villages.

The Operation Hadarin Daji raid targeted terrorists in Malele village of Dansadau Local Government Area.

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and ground troops of the Nigerian Army embarked on the joint operation which extended till Monday.

A defence intelligence operative told PRNigeria that security services adequately mobilized troops for the assault.

“Bandits who were fleeing from NAF airstrikes ran into a small village called Mutunji to take refuge.

“The NAF aircraft undertook a precision strike at the exact location while the ground troops cleared the fleeing bandits in their escape bids”, the source said.

Governor Bello Matawalle has commiserated with the military and families of civilians caught in crossfire during the battle.