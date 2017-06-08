“The WORST picture of a Nigerian public official” – Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo

While Nigerians remember the passing on of Dora Nkem Akunyili, who died June 7, 2014, controversial journalist, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, comments on a picture of her in a rather peculiar way.

Posting a picture of the former Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria (NAFDAC) and Nigerian Minister of Information and Communications, Olunloyo wrote, “The WORST picture of a Nigerian public official.

“With all these, she could never regulate the profession of pharmacy. I can’t believe we actually had a pharmacist up there.”

Some of the comments on the post read that “Olunloyo is back”.

Olunloyo was released from Port Harcourt prison on Monday after spending 81 days in detention.

