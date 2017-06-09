Anti-Igbo threat: “We are still looking for them” | Police yet to arrest Northern youth leaders

The Police is yet to arrest Northern youths who issued an ultimatum to Igbos to leave the region within three months, despite an order by Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The youths who formed a coalition on Tuesday asked Igbos to leave the North before October 1.

They had described them as “uncultured and ungrateful.”

On Wednesday, el-Rufai had ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leaders.

But the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood in an interview with Punch sais no arrest has been made because the police was still “looking for them.”

“We are looking for them. They are not sitting in the market waiting to be picked up,” he said.

The Kaduna police command spokesman, Aliyu Usman, said there was no update on the matter.

“We have no statement to make, if there is any development, I will tell you. No arrest yet,” he said.

Recall that the youths have insisted on the ultimatum in a statement released on Thursday.