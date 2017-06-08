“I want us to be alert” – Police IG speaks on Northern youth threat

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the investigation and subsequent arrest of members of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum for asking the Igbos to vacate the North.

The Northern Youth on June 6, at a news conference in Kaduna, gave the Igbos a three-months ultimatum to vacate the region, calling it “The Kaduna Declaration.”

The coalition also advised northerners in the south to return home. Attributing the ultimatum to the Biafran agitation.

Idris, therefore, gave the order at a meeting with Police Commissioners and other high ranking officers on Thursday.

“As commissioners of Police and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, we have the responsibility to stop this group of persons carrying out their threats.

“I want us to be alert to ensure that such persons or group are stopped at all cost from carrying out their threats.

“No individual has the authority to stop anybody from looking for his daily bread,” he said, according to Premium Times.

He further asked security agencies to beef up their security details and that the police has started the establishment of some operational units in the commands across the country.