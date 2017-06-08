The Thread: What is Nigeria worth?

Nnamdi Kanu and a section of the South East want Biafra. Northern Youths do not want Igbos in the North anymore and regardless of El rufai’s arrest order, they are adamant about their position. So the conversation in the political sphere centres on who wants to leave Nigeria and whether they have a right to leave.

There is, however, another important subject that loops into the current conversation and that is: who are the owners of Nigeria? And what price is this generation willing to pay to get the Nigeria they want.

Demola Olarewaju discusses below:

Dawodu[dot]com has a series from way back titled 'Owners of Nigeria' and our names weren't there but you can guess the names that were. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) June 5, 2017

Reactions

Tougher immigration policies, free market, less regulation…etc

No candidate is perfect n based on our checklist we satisfice — dr_black (@Stan_MD) June 5, 2017

Every debate is an opportunity to score the candidates against your checklist …is he pro/anti guns, abortion, big govt, tougher … — dr_black (@Stan_MD) June 5, 2017

…the ideals you espouse, is he/she you cast your vote for. Nothing else distracts you. That's y I cherish the American system — dr_black (@Stan_MD) June 5, 2017

Lovely

The ideals one cherishes creates a checklist to which candidates are assessed. There are no perfect candidates but he who best fits — dr_black (@Stan_MD) June 5, 2017

Hmmm….