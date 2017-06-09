Manchester United part ways with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released by Manchester United after the Premier League confirmed his name missing in the retained players for the 2017-18 campaign.

Ibrahimovic suffered a cruciate ligament injury in United’s Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht in April.

The England club had the option of extending the 35-year-old’s contract by one year, although, the knee injury, that forced him to miss the club’s final 10 matches of the season, has made up their mind.

An operation has been carried out on the knee, but it would take months before Ibrahimovic can play again.

