God still has a plan for Buhari’s good governance in Nigeria – APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Enugu, Chief Gbazuoagu Nweke, has stated that the return of President Muhammad Buhari, is an indication that “God still has a good plan for them (Nigerians) and for the President to continue his good leadership in the country”.

Chief Nweke made this known during a welcome cum solidarity rally for President Muhammad Buhari in Enugu, Vanguard reports.

Key excerpts:

“Today is a remarkable day in the history of this country as we celebrate the good health of our president and his coming back from London.

“80% of Nigerians are still in doubt as to what is happening but all I know is that life and leadership quality is in the hands of God”.

Also speaking at the rally, former APC governorship aspirant in Enugu, Chief Okey Ezea said that President Buhari will remain the President of Nigeria whether people like it or not until the Constitution demands him to step aside.

He said, “Ndigbo are fighting the Federal Government in the name of agitation and same time looking for the presidency. We will only get the presidency in 2023 if we work together with the federal government.”