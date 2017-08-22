Gov El-Rufai leads grand rally to celebrate Buhari’s return (PHOTOS)

Having banned all forms of procession and rallies on roads and public facilities by individuals or organisations, the governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai led a grand rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned 103 days after a medical vacation in London.

 

 

Remember…

On Monday, August 21, the governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello declared a public holiday, asking residents and indigenes of his state to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari – also celebrating the return of the President.

