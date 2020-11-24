Gowon the real hero, Ejike’s real girlfriend, Bro Code lessons | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

They painted these names with green as heroes; Awolowo, Gowon, Obasanjo, Akintola, Babangida, Abacha.



The actual heroes like saro wiwa, were labeled rebels.



Nigeria will be great again 😭 — DJ SWITCH (@Djswitchaholic) November 24, 2020

Amen sis!

2.

Please tell her I'm Ejike's girlfriend too

Pleeeaaaaasseeeeeeeeee

Pleeeaaaaasssssseeeeee

Help a sister!!!! https://t.co/V2QTouECAO — Slim Bullet (@bhernomabelle) November 24, 2020

Wahala for who nor be Ejike babe o

3.

Many of the sugar mommies and Daddies aren't ordinary beings. Do u even know her main mission on Ejike? Sometimes, money isn't everything in Life. Collection of that funds is a direct or indirect way of commitment. Not collecting it completely shields her of any form of harm. — François (@rockloden) November 24, 2020

Sometimes it’s not that deep.

4.

So people lose their virginities before marriage?….wawu — Xander to the world❤ (@BigMan_Xander) November 24, 2020

What is this tweet??

5.

Money no dey Lagos💔 — Shola (@jayythedope) November 24, 2020

Where’s the lie?

6.

Lol.

7.

Abacha's children after hearing the amount of money Gowon embezzled. pic.twitter.com/Ng4W1aXmUD — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) November 24, 2020

Lol…

8.

Those girls waiting for for 'God fearing' men are just too funny. You see the men remaining now ehh, Na God dey fear them. — Xander to the world❤ (@BigMan_Xander) November 24, 2020

Here for the wait!

9.

Bro code 001: If a bro’s girlfriend asks you about where he is, you know nothing, nothing at all! — Unwanted Friend 😒🌚 (@holardamolar) November 24, 2020

No caps!

10.

Bro Code 101: In the absence of your bro, you are his girlfriend's protector. You should take her wherever she wants to go & keep her safe. — Napaul™🎙️🇬🇧 (@Napaul_) November 24, 2020

Bros, do we agree?