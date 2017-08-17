Hate speech is a specie terrorism – Osinbajo

The Federal Government has drawn a line on hate speech.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said hate speech is a specie of terrorism.

He said, “FG has today drawn the line on hate speech. Hate speech is a specie of terrorism. The Terrorism Prevention Act 2011 as amended defines terrorism as an act which deliberately done with malice which may seriously harm a country or is intended or can be reasonably be regarded as having been done to seriously intimidate a population.

“Silence in such situations can only be seen as an endorsement. Hate speech & the promotion of the same through history from Nazi Germany & the extermination of Jews to the Rwandan genocide succeeded in achieving their barbarous ends by the silence of influential voices. The silence of leaders at this time – in our country- will be a grave disservice to our country, its peace & its future.”