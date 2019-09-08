Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

When A Feminist Blames Herself for Her Sexual Violence: A Personal #MeToo Memoriam in Honor of Uyinnene – Angel Nduka-Nwosu

”Each time the issue came up, I reminded myself that I went to his home of my own accord. I reminded myself that I took off my clothes for him. I reminded myself that no one in my family knew I was with him. I reminded myself that good girls stayed home. I reminded myself that he paid for my Uber back home. I reminded myself that I kept talking to him at least two weeks after. I reminded myself that if I admitted it was abuse and spoke up, my worst nightmare of people saying I deserved it since I talked so openly about liking dick would come true.”

Everything I have learnt (So Far) from Feminists Online – Stephanie C. Odili

Male privilege (which by the way is a serious disadvantage to women) is being able to publicly cheat and people will either blame your partner for being dumb enough to date you or flood your side woman’s mentions with death threats and slurs. Worst of all, they even congratulate you on “upgrading”. A woman must always suffer for the stupid sins of men and we don’t know when this will end.

Jidenna – Reintroducing the Chief – Chisom Njoku

”For most Africans in the diaspora, the problem of identity is ever prevalent because most of them are labeled as too American to be African and too African to be American so they feel out of place a lot of the time because what they can make out of the situation is simply that they don’t fit in anywhere. Jidenna has been able to overcome this mentality and credits his knowledge of self to the fact that he is connected to his roots.”

Into the Mind of Surreal 16 Filmmaker Abba Makama – Tami Makinde

”Abba is keen on this ambassadorial work because he feels it is his responsibility as a filmmaker to reintroduce Nigerians back to themselves through film; He divulges his distaste for how Nigerians have demonised a lot about their culture to appease to Eurocentric ideals. His vision with this movie was to debunk some myths about ancestors and masquerades, by showing them in a comical light, Abba aims to re-directing the reverence for masquerades from that of fear to that of respect.”