Inside a Nigerian polyamorous relationship, Hot takes on the overnight celeb, Enisa – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

The #NairaLife Of A Biologist Who Ditched Lab Life For Marketing – Fu’ad Lawal

“Yes. I went from earning ₦320k monthly to earning $4k monthly. I wanted to run mad. We had been doing the whole interview –”

“I had a lot of offers from Nigerian companies, but my eyes were set on the international market. One company offered 650k, but I no do. With the startup I worked at, I needed something that felt like a jump.”

Hot Takes: Enisa, Davido, December in Lagos, Big Mouth & More – Tami Makinde

We all know that being a woman in Nigeria is hard but everyday I’m reminded further why this place is set up against us from the jump. In the past week, I have seen women insulted and debased online simply for living their lives and going through human experiences just as we are. Two days ago, the artist Temmie Ovwasa also known as YBNL Princess went on social media to talk about her ex-label YBNL and the label boss, Olamide, who she claimed allegedly stifled her chances of growth as an artist by withholding all the music and content she created for nearly five years.

Behind the Scenes with Davido’s Road Manager: Dayo Umarudeen – Tolu Oke

It was in the summer of 2016. I went to David’s show in New York because my brother is Tycoone. He’s been with David since 2013/2014- it was summer and I just got out of school, so he said I should come. I literally saw David for just about an hour. By 2018, I had finished school and my brother had just gotten back from Lagos. He had been here (Lagos) for like a whole year and I hadn’t seen him for so long, so I hit him up to link up. When I got there, David was at the house. I just started following him around and helping with small tasks around the house. It was close to my birthday and David was just like, “Okay, follow me.” He booked my flight and sorted my hotel. Since then, I’ve become his go-to person. I always say that he didn’t have someone to do his normal day-to-day stuff. I just picked it up from there. From Asa to Bobo to Menace, they just all took me as a brother.

On Your Own: The Best “Solo” Jobs – Oluwamayowa Idowu

Sometimes, we have to find a career that encourages autonomy and ownership but is also something that requires us to work on our own. Many job specifications talk about people that can thrive on their own initiative but having to report to someone or suffer micromanaging at the end of the day. So if you are in a quandary as to what careers would suit you, check out some of these.

Love Life: She’s Polyamorous, But I’m Not – Eris Ekanem

“Ah. You had a girlfriend abi woman of interest. What was I supposed to do? I had a girlfriend too and I didn’t plan on falling in love, but you were so sweet. You kept texting and calling me; it was only natural that I caught feelings.”