Ode to Wizkid, The ‘other woman’ in a typical Nigerian relationship – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

ARTISH Picks: Top 50 Best Songs of 2020 – Art Dealers

There have been whispers across the music world that 2020 was a good year for music. We know, it’s hard to fathom why 2020, a year marked by COVID-19 is being touted as a one of the best years for contemporary music in recent memory. But it appears that amidst the chaos of a pandemic, economic uncertainty and anti-police brutality protests around the world, music served as a healing balm to soothe worried hearts and broken spirits. To wrap up a year that kept us all cooped up inside and glued to tiny screens that served as our only virtual windows to with the rest of the world, ARTISH presents this alt mondays special picks of the best 50 songs released in 2020.

Love Life: How Another Woman Almost Ruined Us -Eris Ekanem

“I will take over from here. So, there was this girl that came to church and next thing, it was as if I was sharing my man. I know Jude tried hard to control things but for some reason, she got closer to him. I did something I didn’t think I could ever do. I went to her house to meet her and guess what she said to me.”

Sex Life: I Was Married 7 Years Before I Ever Had An Orgasm – Ope Adedeji

I just couldn’t orgasm when having sex. I initially thought it was about the person I was with, and that it would get better if I slept with someone else. It didn’t. I cheated on that boyfriend with someone else who eventually became my husband. I was way more attracted to him than I was to my boyfriend at the time, so I just expected it to be better. While the sex in itself wasn’t bad, I didn’t have orgasms.

Wizkid, the Epitome of What It Means to Be Made in Lagos – Tami Makinde

Lagos, the city that raised, molded, and made the boy from Ojuelegba the man we know today, is a unique cultural melting pot at the heart of arts and cultural exchange in Nigeria. Wizkid began laying down the foundations for what would become an award-winning global career at the forefront of the burgeoning afropop scene straight out of Ojuelegba.

A Body in Repose– Ibe Obasiota Ben

Every time I listen outside my window,

I think of the word reprieve.

I think of loss. Ennui. Formaldehyde.

I think of many words

That mean a war between skin and soul.

Mother says I must learn to adapt,

To shapeshift.

One only adapts to a thing that resembles home,

And adapting is really a fancy word

For losing parts of one’s self

To a thing they may never understand.