Reinventing drill music the African way, Interview with Keri Hilson – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Speaking to ourselves but paying attention to the world: Nostalgia and the productive potential of disagreement – Wale Lawal

As a collective resource, the productive potential of nostalgia is not new—Nigerians are nostalgic people; nostalgia informs and can explain much of who we are and what we do. After all, to be Nigerian is to remember when Nigeria was Nigeria. If not as memory, as ideology.

Money matters with Nimi: What parents need to know now that schools have resumed – Nimi Akinkugbe

Ideally, parents and guardians should have started planning for the school year long before the resumption date. When you shop early, without the pressure of time, there’s no rush and you can take advantage of sales. When you wait until the last minute, most items will be at full price. This is probably the most expensive time to shop for the school year. If there are some items that your child doesn’t need right away, you can decide to wait for when unsold inventory is being sold at discounted prices.

Keri Hilson tells Pulse Nigeria about mental health, hiatus, living in Africa, losing her dad, COVID-19 and more – Motolani Alake

“My battle with depression was very dark – I couldn’t get out of bed at times. I knew something was wrong before then, but I had to keep going,” she tells Pulse Nigeria. “It was tough, but I just knew I had to get away from the pressure of it all. I found healing because I did the things I wanted to do, not things I felt I had to do. I thought it would be short, but I needed that time.”

8 Nigerian women share their childbirth stories – Ope Adedeji

This is not exactly a childbirth story, but we lost our baby at seven months. My husband was by my side all through. We were planning a move to a new state on account of his new job just about the time this happened. He abandoned the opportunity to stay with me. It was an excruciating thing to be in and even with him being there, I felt alone, but he was there for me.

Get familiar with drill music from the African continent – Adewojumi Aderemi

Kumerica – simply forged from a mash-up of Kumasi and America – was coined by the young people of Kumasi to illustrate the how their lifestyles were less reflexive of their Ghanaian location and more closely related to the opulence presented by American stars, from their dancing chains, to their fancy sports cars, and their wardrobes full of luxury designer items. Sensationalised on the internet earlier this year, Kumericans, as they’re called, are not only seen to co-opt American style, but they also adopt the American style of speech, from their slangs to the ubiquitous American accent.