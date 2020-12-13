University of Sussex to hold seminar on in Data Science or Artificial Intelligence

University of Sussex, UK’s leading research institutions will tomorrow, Monday, 14th December, 2020 hold a seminar titled ‘Launching your career in Data Science or Artificial Intelligence.’

The webinar which will be delivered by renowned academics such as Dr. Julie Weeds, Lecturer in Computer Science (Informatics), Prof. Enrico Scalas, Professor of Statistics & Probability (Mathematics), and Dr. Ian Mackie, Head of Department (School of Engineering and Informatics) will spotlight what it takes to build a sustainable career in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

See details of the webinar below:

Link to register: https://universityofsussex.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I_hMv1daQTmlVLGdo1L3MQ

Time: 12:00 (GMT).

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor December 11, 2020

Òlòtūré, Money Heist, Love Is Blind – What Nigerians watched on Netflix in 2020

It’s been a tumultuous year, filled with uncertainty, social distancing, lockdowns and travel restrictions with Nigerians finding ways to escape, ...

Michael Isaac December 10, 2020

UNDP and FCTA launch Unconditional Cash Transfer Project for vulnerable households, MSMEs and informal businesses in Abuja

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has launched an Unconditional Cash Transfer project targeting the poor and vulnerable in the FCT, with ...

Michael Isaac December 10, 2020

Oluwatobiloba Ajayi emerges winner of The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity 2020

The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity has announced Oluwatobiloba Ajayi as winner of the maiden edition of the N1million ...

Edwin Okolo December 9, 2020

#AriseFashionWeek2020 puts its weight behind new talent

In 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic provided a real world simulation to test the many anxieties that have plagued the global ...

Michael Isaac December 7, 2020

“As a person living with HIV, I am treated worse than a criminal” – TV presenter, producer, and Activist, Mary Ero tells #WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, TV presenter, producer, and activist, Mary Ero, opens up to host and founder of ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 5, 2020

#SaturdaySpecial: Why we love Kita and the Dusty Red Road; Dada Ade and the Good Hair Fairy by Vennessa Scholtz

The covers: Dada Ade and the Good Hair Fairy cover is bright and beautiful. A blend of pastel colours, it ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail