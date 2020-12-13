University of Sussex to hold seminar on in Data Science or Artificial Intelligence

University of Sussex, UK’s leading research institutions will tomorrow, Monday, 14th December, 2020 hold a seminar titled ‘Launching your career in Data Science or Artificial Intelligence.’

The webinar which will be delivered by renowned academics such as Dr. Julie Weeds, Lecturer in Computer Science (Informatics), Prof. Enrico Scalas, Professor of Statistics & Probability (Mathematics), and Dr. Ian Mackie, Head of Department (School of Engineering and Informatics) will spotlight what it takes to build a sustainable career in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

See details of the webinar below:

Link to register: https://universityofsussex.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I_hMv1daQTmlVLGdo1L3MQ

Time: 12:00 (GMT).