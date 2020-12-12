A Day in the Live Wizkid, Commemorating Chinua Achebe at 90, ELOY Awards…See YNaija’s Top 10 Events for November

Due to the pandemic, entertainers and Nigerians alike had to adjust to an indoor lifestyle and most events moved to the virtual sphere.

Gradually, we are beginning to attain a sense of normalcy and some of the major events have now moved to the physical sphere. We compiled a top ten list of both physical and virtual functions that were the most talked about, made headlines and created social buzz in November.

Here are the top events we loved:

10. MTN Scholarship Event

The MTN Foundation is known for its invaluable scholarship scheme which provides an opportunity for underprivileged youths to access standard education. This year’s programme awarded scholarships to 360 university students at a virtual ceremony.

To announce the awarded scholars, the Foundation held an event on Friday, November 12, 2020. Some of the personalities at the event were Senior Partner, TLcom Capital LLP, Dr. Omobola Johnson; Founder and General Partner, Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria, Olubayo Adekanmbi. Also present were Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, and Technical Assistant to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami represented by Dr. Olufemi Adeluyi who all participated in a fireside chat moderated by Nigerian TV Presenter, Bolanle Olukanni.

9. ‘Africa Green Awards’ 2020

The Africa Green Awards was set up to promote young Africans in the green sector, recognizing young innovators working to preserve the environment.

This year’s event was virtual and had several speakers from various sectors present.

On Thursday, November 19th, 2020, a physical presentation of some of the Award plaques was done at the residence of the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ghana, Cameron and ECOWAS, H.E Carl-Michael Gräns. Others present at the event are; Seyifunmi Adebote, Communications Officer at the Swedish Embassy in Abuja, Barr. Adanna Kalejaye, Group General Manager of Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation, Zadok Adeleye, Project Lead of Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation, and Oyinkansola Sosanya, the Communication Lead of Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation.

8. #FixPolitics

#FixPolitics is an initiative of former Vice President of world bank and presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili. The platform engendered in-depth conversations amongst Nigeria’s strongest political voices on how to fix Nigerian politics.

The event consisted of four live panel sessions. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Fakhrriyah Hashim and Adamolekun spoke at the first-panel session titled, ‘Is there an Emerging Consensus to Fix Politics?’ which was moderated by Dr. Jibo Ibrahim. #FixPolitics was live-streamed via Facebook at Fix Politics NG and on other social media channels of the Work-Study Group of #FixPolitics.

7. The Future Awards Africa

The widely anticipated Future Awards Africa took place on Saturday, November 28th, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, the ceremony held its first-ever TV and digital edition to celebrate the transformative power of youth.

The show’s highlight was the whimsical, folky performance by singer-songwriter Chike. Renowned movie actress Funke Akindele, beauty entrepreneur Tara Fela-Durotoye and Channel Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, made appearances on the show, amongst many others.

A total of twenty winners emerged in their respective categories and some of them include Jide-Kene Achufusi in the Acting category, Damilola Odufuwa in the Leading Conversations category, Dr. Sam Adeyemi emerged winner of the Service to Young People award amongst many others.

6. The Diversity Summit

Intellectual conversations with the top personalities in various industries in Nigeria decorated this event. The Future Awards Africa’s (TFAA) first-ever TV and digital edition of The Diversity Summit held on November 28th, 2020.

Over 100 of the most influential leaders and thinkers across Nigeria and Africa gathered to discuss issues affecting young people, ranging from diversity, inclusion, equality, spirituality, identity, capitalism, environment, special needs and human rights. This year’s summit was tagged ‘We can’t breathe: Exploring power, privilege, and the potential for real change.’

Panel sessions included pressing topics like; Toxic Environment: Climate change and African governments; Nigeria is not America: Importing Western battles into Nigeria; The Vagina Dialogue; Not too young to run: Will young people in government actually change anything?; What were you wearing?’ How not to talk about rape; amongst others.

5. ELOY Conference/ ELOY Awards

The ELOY conference is solely catered by and for women. This year’s conference was aimed at empowering women in Micro/Small businesses and women in rural areas. The 2020 ELOY Conference was themed ‘The Women are Here – Empower Her’ and held virtually on November 27, 2020.

The Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards 2020 took place on November 29, 2020, at the Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The awards ceremony was geared at recognising women of excellence in various fields in the industry. Some of the prominent winners were Piggyvest’s Odunayo Eweniyi for the ELOY Award for Technology, Toke Makinwa for the Innovative Beauty practitioner of the Year, Erica Nlewedim for the ELOY Award for Influence amongst many others.

4. ‘Alternate Sound’

The LiVE! Lounge hosted renowned Nigerian band, Alternate Sound to its highly-anticipated headline session tagged ‘Alternate Sound Room’ on the 26th of November 2020.

The 3-hour exhilarating performance featured renditions of classics from the likes of Drake, Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, and brought it home to the bubbling afro sounds of Omah Lay, Naira Marley, Wizkid and others. The band also performed their first-ever single, ‘Spending’ featuring sensational singer; Okiemute. Other performers of the night included T-Classic, Skales and Reekado Banks.

The event was attended by a slew of Nigerian artistes such as Toni Tones, Udoka Oyeka, Don jazzy, the Mavin Crew, Kemi Smallz amongst a host of others. Guests were given the five-star treatment; receiving a range of signature cocktails alongside tasty finger foods and platters.

3. Annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway

Fashion, music and style intersected at the 6th Pan African Annual Music Fashion Runway show that took place on the 28th of November, 2020.

Pan African designers rose to the occasion, displaying cutting edge fashion with beautiful accompanying music. The fashion collections, shown off by stunning international models, celebrated our rich African cultural heritage.

The theme of this year’s event was “Bridging the equity divide for a brighter future in fashion and beyond” and it was streamed live; giving numerous people the chance to partake in the exciting event.

2. Commemorating Chinua Achebe at 90

Chinua Achebe is revered as one of the greatest novelists in Nigeria’s history. In the year 2013, the world had to say goodby to the talented wordsmith. Had he still been alive, he’d have clocked 90 years of age in the year 2020.

The Afropolis.org platform, an initiative of the Creative Culture Support Foundation, announced a two-day gathering to celebrate the legendary author.

The online event took place on November 15 and 16 featuring a welcome address by Achebe’s son, Dr Chidi Achebe. The virtual event gave viewers visual presentations, literary art exhibitions, monologues from Achebe’s writings, panel discussions, performance poetry, films, dance, podcasts and music. A significant part of the commemoration was the special online screening of the movie adaptation of Achebe’s Things Fall Apart.

A Day in the Live Wizkid

Physical musical performances have been close to impossible due to the pandemic the world is currently facing. However, Wizkid saw it as a challenge and rose up to the task; delivering a virtual performance like no other.

The Afrobeats singer partnered with YouTube to present a three-hour live interactive performance that blew the minds of every Nigerian. We were first taken through a tour of Wizkid’s typical day before we settled into the meat of the dish; a spectacular performance of Wizkid’s stunning songs from his recent album ‘Made in Lagos’.

The entertainer even gifted viewers surprise performances of his old hits ‘Ojuelegba’, ‘Bad Energy’ with Skepta, ‘Come Closer’ featuring Drake, ‘Joro’ and ‘Soco’. A major highlight from the performance was the sonorous chords Wizkid’s back up singer displayed during the performance. Nigerians couldn’t help but shower her accolades.