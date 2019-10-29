Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Should we do screenshots of account balance thread? 🤡 — Your Uncle From Kaduna (@Real_jaeflex) October 29, 2019

5 years after graduating from CU, I still have nightmares about being caught with phone. — demola👀 (@adekadrison) October 29, 2019

You are 30 and not yet CEO? What a shame! I became CEO at age 15 when my teacher said “Tosin and his company, leave my class” 😂😂😂 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) October 29, 2019

Mompha has 51 different accounts used for crime and in all his quotes on Instagram are about how God was making ways for him and how grateful he was. God has suffered. — etoro (@etoro111) October 29, 2019

Poverty mentality was the basic reason why Mompha was boldly and shamelessly flaunting ill gotten wealths! Real billionaire fraudsters in Asia and Europe are not even on social media!! — Port-Harcourt Plug🔌💡 (@PH_Prinx) October 29, 2019