5 Things that Should Matter Today: #SexForGrades: Education minister has warned female students to desist from harassing their lecturers

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has advised female students against going to lecturers unnecessarily to avoid being sexually harassed. He also warned the female students to desist from harassing their lecturers. The statement was made at the University of Port Harcourt during the unveiling of a policy document against sexual harassment in the institution.

Adamu, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Tertiary Department of the ministry, Mrs. Ijeoma Duru, made reference to the recent #SexForGrades documentary done by BBC. He pointed out the need for female students to study hard in order to make good results on their own and to be able to defend their certificates.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, while disagreeing with the idea of youth empowerment, said youth investment is the only key to unlock the envisioned potentials of youth. Speaking during an interview on the sidelines of the just-ended World Bank/International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in Washington DC, Adesina said:” I don’t believe in youth empowerment, at all, because when you say you have empowered somebody and then you train them but there is no financing, investments for them to grow their businesses, what is the good of that? So, we must move from youth empowerment to youth investment”.

Akinwunmi Ambode, the former governor of Lagos state, has filed a suit against the state House of Assembly over the ongoing probe of procurement of 820 buses by his administration.

In the court papers filed before Justice Y.A Adesanya of the Lagos High Court, Ambode through his counsel, Tayo Oyetibo, said contrary to claims made by members of the state Assembly, the controversial 820 buses were procured based on budgetary approval as part of the Bus Reform Project of the State Government designed to revolutionize public transportation in line with global best practice.

