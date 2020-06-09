Here’s why Jaruma is trending after Monday’s BBNaija reunion show

The Big Brother Naija show is currently one of the most discussed shows in Nigeria and across Africa, as the show promises to entertain viewers with drama and this is one of the reasons why many people watch the show.

Following the previous episode of the reunion show, which addressed backstabbers and betrayers, a number of persons have been highlights of the episode, but one person who wasn’t on the show has also got her name on everyone’s lips – Jaruma.

So Jaruma also gave Ella N2.1 million. Jeez! No wonder Mercy and Venita were mad #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/7PQicnK3wx — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 9, 2020

From the information shared by Jaruma, she had helped Ella when she called out for help for her sick mother and was still dragged by a boutique owner over unpaid bills. Jaruma had shared that she had given Ella a total of 2.1M.

Now, many BBNaija fans were appalled by the fact that a lot of housemates were dragging Ella, but were excited when Tacha went against all odds to support her. Jaruma’s revelation made a lot of people think back on what Ella must have done with all that money.

I give accolades 2my QUEEN #MercyEke, Venita& 2 Jaruma 4 seeing hw foolishly Ella spent d money but stil kept their cool. Look at d thousands & millions dey gave her, yet Ediots said my QUEEN was wrong 4 asking her dat question. If I be Ella I go 1st blast Trasha#BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/tqNaeMl1lq — 🛡2 seconds Everywhere Burst🛡🛡 (@EveryBurst) June 9, 2020

I'm not even concerned abt dis issue buh look at dis jaruma screenshot, so people dey transfer money dis much frm mobile app.. 600k, 1.5m Gtb go jst dey laff wen i do my 5k transfer and b callin dem say e never enter..

They will b lyk "calm bro, that 5k is jaruma bank charges"🤣 — 🅢🅟🅔🅒🅣🅔🅡™♡👻 (@KhamisAbdulrauf) June 9, 2020

#Jaruma says she stopped helping Ella after she spent N1.5m she gave her in a day #BBnaija #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/f6NyN8TMLQ — Ellezsandas Blog (@ellezsandas) June 9, 2020

Ella collected donations and switched off .

Venita, mercy and Jaruma drag the bastard. pic.twitter.com/4xEcsBCGtV — April Adaugo (@April_Adaugo) June 9, 2020

Same Jaruma they all claimed to be audio money is now the person they are using her receipts to justify their bitterness… Wonders shall never end — OYINGBO MARKET (@ojaoyingbo) June 9, 2020

However, a few Twitter users were against the fact that Jaruma had spilled the information as they claim that she is always looking for an opportunity to have a fallout with people she had helped in the past. Titans on this trend also expressed their happiness that Tacha had distanced herself from Jaruma when she did as they pointed out that Jaruma is always looking for an opportunity to ‘poverty-shame’ people she had helped in the past.

Never borrow money from Jaruma. She will poverty shame you and make sure you get humiliated. She tried it with Esther with the Dubai thing and Tacha when she never even asked her for money. Thank God these two girls are smart. #AlphaTacha — 👭 (@The__Intellect) June 9, 2020

Jaruma no dey waste time to call people out, any small opportunity na vavavoom she dey take come IG. Be like say na everyone she don help sef she dey call out — Kofoworola (@kofoworola_aa) June 9, 2020

If jaruma decides to help you, my sister run for ur dear life🏃🏃🏃Loyalty is everything!#AlphaTacha — 🔱Dofat4Tacha(NLNT)🔱 (@Tweety21125381) June 9, 2020

People saying

May we never meet someone that will disgrace us in public shit are hypocrites…

Yall are the same people asking the govt for ACCOUNTABILITY on how our money was spent. 700k for house, 5m donation and nothing to show for it ELLA. mercy & venita 100% real..Jaruma 🤣 — luvfairy ⁷ #bts #eels (@theluvfairy) June 9, 2020

One thing many Twitter users agree with the Jaruma trend is that, with her, loyalty is everything, as she has many times expressed to her fans and followers, and also, those she has helped in the past. Many also drew the attention of Twitter users of her many fallouts with celebrities and people she had helped in the past, as they pointed Tacha as an example for their point.