Here’s why Jaruma is trending after Monday’s BBNaija reunion show

Jaruma

The Big Brother Naija show is currently one of the most discussed shows in Nigeria and across Africa, as the show promises to entertain viewers with drama and this is one of the reasons why many people watch the show.

Following the previous episode of the reunion show, which addressed backstabbers and betrayers, a number of persons have been highlights of the episode, but one person who wasn’t on the show has also got her name on everyone’s lips – Jaruma.

From the information shared by Jaruma, she had helped Ella when she called out for help for her sick mother and was still dragged by a boutique owner over unpaid bills. Jaruma had shared that she had given Ella a total of 2.1M.

Now, many BBNaija fans were appalled by the fact that a lot of housemates were dragging Ella, but were excited when Tacha went against all odds to support her. Jaruma’s revelation made a lot of people think back on what Ella must have done with all that money.

However, a few Twitter users were against the fact that Jaruma had spilled the information as they claim that she is always looking for an opportunity to have a fallout with people she had helped in the past. Titans on this trend also expressed their happiness that Tacha had distanced herself from Jaruma when she did as they pointed out that Jaruma is always looking for an opportunity to ‘poverty-shame’ people she had helped in the past.

One thing many Twitter users agree with the Jaruma trend is that, with her, loyalty is everything, as she has many times expressed to her fans and followers, and also, those she has helped in the past. Many also drew the attention of Twitter users of her many fallouts with celebrities and people she had helped in the past, as they pointed Tacha as an example for their point.

