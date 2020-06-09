BB Naija Reunion Update: Allegations of betrayal and disappointment rock Day 5

The BBN Reunion show, which sees housemates of the Big Brother reality TV show, from the previous season get together and discuss how they have been, and some of the issues that may have rocked the house while they were contestants, began airing on 1st of June 2020. Since the premiere of the Pepper Dem reunion, it has been nothing but jaw-dropping drama, and day five was no different.

Concerning the issue of pretending, feeling betrayed, and feeling disappointing by someone’s action, host of the BBN Reunion show, Ebuka sat down with some of the housemates to settle the matter.

Present for yesterday’s show were, Sir Dee, Mercy, Venita, Jackye, Diane, Kim, Ella and Joe, and they had a lot to say. Ebuka asked the housemates who they feel most sketchy about since leaving the house, that’s when Ella became the centre of discussion.

Venita immediately went in on Ella over an issue that didn’t sit well with her and the other housemates. From what we picked up, the story is that:

Sometime after leaving the house, Ella had to deal with a personal issue, her mother was sick and needed surgery, and she needed financial assistance. She then went on social media to plead her case, of which she threw her fellow housemates under the bus, claiming that they had refused to come to her aid; when in reality, she hadn’t even approached them for help.

As we mentioned earlier, this didn’t boat well with the rest of the housemates, as they felt betrayed. Venita spoke at length about this, and how the whole incident had changed her perception of Ella. It also didn’t help that Ella did actually get assistance from the housemates.

Venita continued, alluding to the fact that after it was all said and done, and she had received donations that amounted to a huge sum, Ella switched off. She didn’t reach out to the other housemates to let them know how the surgery had gone, she didn’t say anything else regarding the matter. She didn’t even allow her peers to come visit her for morale support, she simply shut everyone out, leaving Venita to believe that Ella may have swindled them.

And to make matters worse, Ella only contacted the housemates again, when she needed their support, after the release of her new single, giving them the impression that she only reaches out when she needs something.

It was drama all round, as Mercy, asked Ella if she was a drug addict: “Do you do drugs? If you do drugs please stop it.”

Feeling overwhelmed and upset, Ella left the studio in tears. She later returned to give her explanation, stating that her reason for shutting everyone out was because her family did not appreciate her seeking alms publicly, but she did what she felt she had to do to save her mother’s life.

Ebuka of course, called for more transparency among them urging them to remain true to each other.