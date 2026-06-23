How a Nigerian Man Won ₦100 Million at a New Online Casino and Changed His Life

Three weeks ago, 29-year-old David Okewale was lying on his bed in Lagos after a long week at work, worrying about the usual. Bills, work, and family responsibilities. It was a normal Saturday. David had spent most of the day at home in Lagos. He spent the evening watching football highlights, replying to messages, and scrolling through his phone. Before going to bed, he decided to play a few casino games. Not because he expected to win anything major. Not because he felt lucky. That decision ended up changing everything.

His friend introduced him to Secretbet, a new casino in Nigeria. He registered, checked a few games, and he would play whenever he had spare time. On this particular night, he checked the jackpot slot and started playing. There was no feeling that something special was about to happen. No lucky prediction. No dream. No sign. Just another game. Then a bonus feature appeared, the figures on the screen started moving.

David remembers looking away for a moment before looking back again. “I thought I had read it wrong,” he said. “I looked again and the numbers were still going up.” A few seconds later, the round ended. When the final amount appeared, it showed ₦100 million. For a while, the room was completely silent. David looked at the screen, he checked the balance. Then he refreshed it again.

His first thought was that the money probably wasn’t real yet. His second thought was to call somebody, he contacted a close friend. The response wasn’t what he expected. “He told me to stop joking around,” David laughed.

After getting a screenshot of the balance, the friend accused him of editing them. That night, sleep was almost impossible. Every few minutes, he found himself checking the account again. He would lock his phone, then unlock it. Check again. Lock it. Then check again. By morning, he had probably looked at the account balance more times than he could count.

The next morning, he did the required verification process and had to wait for confirmation. That waiting period turned out to be harder than the actual win. About a week later, the money arrived. David says he didn’t scream. He didn’t jump around. He didn’t call everyone immediately. Instead, he sat down and stared at the banking alert for several minutes. He said. “I think that was the moment I finally believed it.”

He called his mother first. She thought he was joking. When he showed proof, she became emotional. A few days later, David started arranging the purchase of a house for his parents. For him, that was more important than anything else. “That was the first thing I wanted to do,” he said. “Before the car. Before anything else.” He started ignoring some calls because the story was spreading too fast..

He took care of his debt, gave his younger sister enough cash to get whatever she wanted, he also bought a clean SUV he had admired for years, and invested in his logistics business. The purchases were exciting, but they weren’t what mattered most. According to David, the biggest difference is the relief. The constant pressure he used to carry every day is no longer there.



This win happened on a new casino, Secretbet, that his friend introduced to him. Only a few weeks have passed since the win, but David is still adjusting to how quickly everything happened.