How I will become President in 2019 – Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that he would become Nigeria’s president in 2019 through divine intervention.

Fayose, who spoke while delivering the 13th convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, said he supported the PDP’s decision to zone power to the North in the next general elections, Daily Post reports.

The Ekiti Governor, who spoke on the theme: “Education and Actualisation,” said he would continue to play politics until he becomes the country’s president.

He accused the APC-led government of playing politics with the anti-corruption campaign, insisting that the “actual thieves are in Buhari’s government.”

“It is carnality that makes you look at me and think I cannot be president. I am the man to watch in this generation. I surely will become the president. Something has to give way for you to manifest,” he added.