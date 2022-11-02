2023 Elections: Reject APC, Tinubu’s renewed hopelessness – Atiku urges Nigerians; EFCC arrests NNPP House of Assembly candidate with N326m, $140,500 cash; 2023 Elections: Malami | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

2023 Elections: Reject APC, Tinubu’s renewed hopelessness – Atiku urges Nigerians

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

2023 Elections: Reject APC, Tinubu’s renewed hopelessness – Atiku urges Nigerians

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has encouraged Nigerians to reject All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope ahead of the 2023 election.

The Atiku campaign organization has referred to Tinubu’s fresh hope plan as “renewed hopelessness.”

Charles Aniagwu, a spokesperson for the PDP Presidential campaign organization, told reporters on November 1, 2022, at Atiku’s campaign office in Abuja, that Atiku will save and reconstruct the country.

“The PDP has moved on, we will accommodate those who want to join. It is only our party and the Presidential candidate that have visited three states to campaign. Atiku is ready to hit the ground running once elected the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he has the experience and the global network to make things work and rescue the country from the misrule of the APC,” he said.

He encouraged Nigerians to disregard the APC’s campaign slogan.

“Nigerians should ignore their renewed hope, what hope are they coming to renew? APC want to renew hopelessness. Nigerians should reject the party and vote for Atiku to rescue and rebuild the nation,” he said.

EFCC arrests NNPP House of Assembly candidate with N326m, $140,500 cash

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, or EFCC, apprehended one Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi on Tuesday with around N326 million and $ 140,500 cash.

Atumeyi is the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate for the Kogi State House of Assembly.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, Atumeyi, a candidate for the Kogi State House of Assembly from the Ankpa 11 Constituency, was arrested on Sunday.

According to the anti-corruption agency, the NNPP candidate was arrested alongside Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fraudster, in a sting operation conducted on Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The suspects were apprehended after months of inquiry into the hacking of one of the commercial banks by a network of fraudsters who pulled off a N1.4billion theft.

2023 Elections: We’ll prosecute perpetrators of electoral violence – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, announced yesterday that the Federal Government has launched a procedure to ensure swift prosecution of individuals responsible for electoral violence in advance of the general elections of 2023.

Malami, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, bemoaned the fact that voters, media professionals, and members of civil society organizations were typically the victims of violence associated with elections.

He said, “We noted, with dismay, reports of some forms of attacks on journalists and voters by suspected hoodlums during elections in some parts of the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is committed to bringing to an end these undemocratic and uncultured activities through the administration of legally justifiable approaches on the perpetrators in order to serve as deterrence to others.

“I am pleased to say that the Federal and some State Governments have taken precautionary and proactive steps in taming the tides.

“It is imperative to renew our call on those involved in electioneering process to appreciate the fact that political activities are to be observed in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Law.

“Let us join hand in making sure that all campaign utterances are humane and in conformity with global best practices, thereby contributing to violence-free electoral process.”

Former AG, Ajayi drags Fayose to court over N900m alleged debt

Mr. Ayo Fayose, the ex-governor of Ekiti State, was arraigned yesterday in the State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for allegedly owing N900 million to his ex-Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Owoseni Ajayi.

Ajayi served as Attorney General for Fayose during his first and second mandates as Governor of Ekiti State from 2003 to 2006 and 2014 to 2018.

In the complaint with registration number HAD/113/2018, filed by Ajayi on the 17th of December 2018, the claimant stated that he handled a total of 18 cases for the former governor through his legal chambers at a professional fee of N50 million each case, which he claimed were not paid.

Ajayi stated that these matters were prosecuted against Fayose between 2006 and 2014, including his impeachment in 2006 and the EFCC’s corruption case against him, among others.

Ajayi sought the court for an injunction ordering Fayose to pay the professional fee without delay in the summons filed by the plaintiff.

Ajayi also sought an order forcing the defendant to pay 20% interest on the debt beginning on October 5, 2018, and 10% interest beginning on the day of judgment.

In his preliminary objection, Fayose urged the court to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that it was barred by the statute of limitations, illegally structured, and that the claimant failed to satisfy the conditions precedent.

Fayose defined himself as a full-time politician when being cross-examined in court, and he confessed in his sworn testimony of April 16, 2019, that the lawsuit was poorly conceived and lacked legal standing.

Speaking on his relationship with the former AG, Fayose said; “Yes, I knew him, he did some few works for me”.

Fayose added further: “Between 2006 and 2017, he was working with me and also keeping documents for me.”

At yesterday’s proceeding, Ajayi was represented by Barrister Bayo Idowu, while the former governor was represented by his counsel, Ahmed Tafa.

The matter presided over by Justice L.O. Ogundana was adjourned to December 13, 2022, when both parties would adopt their final replies and written addresses.

Peter Obi opens up on deals with aggrieved PDP governors

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has put to rest the speculation that he is working with the aggrieved governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to win the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that Obi had severally met with Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who fell out with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The meetings had fueled speculations that the governors would be working to deliver the former Anambra State Governor in the forthcoming February election.

But speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital during a visit to Governor Ortom on Tuesday, said he and the PDP governors have a common interest in finding a better Nigeria.

“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria,” Obi said.

Obi lambasted the All Progressive Congress, APC government for displaying a lack of leadership during the current economic crisis and humanitarian issues rocking the nation.

Obi praised Ortom for confronting insecurity challenges in Benue state at personal risk and comfort.