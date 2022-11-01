“There’s still a second part to the prophecy”- Pastor who foretold the death of Davido’s son Ifeanyi in a January Facebook post speaks (Video)

Prophet Samuel King, a Nigerian prophet, is currently trending online after his old Facebook post predicting the death of artist Davido’s son Ifeanyi resurfaced.

On Monday night, Davido’s three-year-old kid drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s house in Banana Island, Lagos state.

The devastating news of Ifeanyi’s death shocked Nigerian online to its core, leaving many heartbroken.

After Ifeanyi’s death, Davido’s foster brother disclosed on his Instagram stories that the family had received a prophesy about the event, but it was disregarded.

In the midst of this, a Facebook post from Prophet Samuel in January warning about the impending threat to Ifeanyi began making the rounds online.

In the post, he requested that the musician pray against the arrow of death, particularly against his son.

In an updated article headlined “GLOBAL ACCURATE PROPHECY CONFIRMED,” the clergyman has now confirmed the accuracy of the prophecy.

Prophet Samuel, claiming that the prophesy consisted of two parts, requested that Davido reach out to him in order to prevent a repeat of this awful event in 2023.

See the post below.

https://fb.watch/gwYb46iQfp/?mibextid=zXXBe0