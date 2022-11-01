“There’s still a second part to the prophecy”- Pastor who foretold the death of Davido’s son Ifeanyi in a January Facebook post speaks (Video)

Prophet Samuel King, a Nigerian prophet, is currently trending online after his old Facebook post predicting the death of artist Davido’s son Ifeanyi resurfaced.

On Monday night, Davido’s three-year-old kid drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s house in Banana Island, Lagos state.

The devastating news of Ifeanyi’s death shocked Nigerian online to its core, leaving many heartbroken.

After Ifeanyi’s death, Davido’s foster brother disclosed on his Instagram stories that the family had received a prophesy about the event, but it was disregarded.

In the midst of this, a Facebook post from Prophet Samuel in January warning about the impending threat to Ifeanyi began making the rounds online.

In the post, he requested that the musician pray against the arrow of death, particularly against his son.

In an updated article headlined “GLOBAL ACCURATE PROPHECY CONFIRMED,” the clergyman has now confirmed the accuracy of the prophecy.

Prophet Samuel, claiming that the prophesy consisted of two parts, requested that Davido reach out to him in order to prevent a repeat of this awful event in 2023.

See the post below.

https://fb.watch/gwYb46iQfp/?mibextid=zXXBe0

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 29, 2022

Diddy replaces Kanye West as Hip-Hop’s latest billionaire

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, has officially replaced Kanye West as Hip-Hop’s new billionaire. West is said to have ...

YNaija October 27, 2022

Mexico legalises same-sex marriage

After the state of Tamaulipas became the last in the mostly Catholic country to approve it, same-sex marriage is now ...

YNaija October 27, 2022

Why you should spend 10% of your money womanizing – Rapper Erigga advises men

Nigerian singer and rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, better known by his stage name Erigga, has told his fellow men not to ...

YNaija October 26, 2022

Ooni of Ife set to wed seventh wife days after marrying his sixth wife

It looks like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, isn’t done with his marriage spree. The monarch will ...

YNaija October 25, 2022

Duchess Meghan of Sussex reveals she is 43% Nigerian

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she is 43% Nigerian. Mirrors reported on Tuesday that Markle made ...

YNaija October 21, 2022

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura marks her 25th birthday with a stunning photoshoot

Beauty Tukura, popular reality celebrity and former beauty queen dazzles in black attire for her 25th birthday. Today, October 21, 2021, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail