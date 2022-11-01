Police question Davido’s domestic staff about his son’s death

The Lagos State Police Command announced on Tuesday that eight domestic employees were brought in for interrogation in connection with the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development and stated that the domestic employees’ statements will aid in determining the circumstances surrounding the death of the three-year-old boy.

However, according to Hundeyin, everyone not found responsible would be released immediately, while those found culpable of carelessness will be held back to aid the command in the ongoing investigation.

Hundeyin said, “His (Ifeanyi’s) death is confirmed. His (Davido’s) domestic workers have been brought in for questioning and anybody found not culpable will be allowed to go immediately.

“About eight of them were brought in to narrate their version of what happened to assist us in getting what really happened.

“At the end of their narrations, whoever that is found not guilty of negligence or not culpable in anyway will be allowed to go.

“Anybody found culpable will stay back to assist us in further investigation. The domestic workers are about eight that were brought in.”

Ifeanyi reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s home in the Lagos State neighborhood of Banana Island.

In an attempt to revive him, the three-year-old boy was reportedly brought to a hospital in the Lekki region of the state, where one of the on-duty doctors pronounced him dead.

As of the time this story was filed, the victim’s family had not yet responded to the unfortunate event.

