Hushpuppi power for 2021, Ending the year single, IJGBs in Lagos | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

I want to sleep but not with you — OMOYEKUYE 👸 (@ovika_keys) December 17, 2020

Heartbreak!!! Lol…

2.

It’s like Nigerian politicians are in a competition for ‘ who lie pass’ pic.twitter.com/rxe6i50RN2 — E🔥F🔥E 🔱😏 (@TheonlyMrSugar) December 17, 2020

The accuracy!

3.

smh

this abroad people no dey hear word…

stay in your country, no, you want to come to lagos..



I don't understand this madness, don't you like your sanity? — FALETI_AJALA #ENDSARS #EndSWAT (@ajala_jaling0) December 17, 2020

Lol. Where’s the lie, please!

4.

I'll never understand why you people rejoice when a human being like you without an extra head likes or RTs your tweet. I get it, you love them, but it's just a like or an RT, not money. — Lois Truly (@loistruly) December 17, 2020

Send us money, Don Jazzy.

5.

For the past two weeks now,

60% of outpatient consultation has been

Cough + fever +sore throat



Maybe it's just the season……. — Daddy G.O (@oboy_jay) December 17, 2020

Miss Rona. Version 2.2021

6.

Lol…

7.

I’m not an introvert, na Lagos traffic i no like. — Ola 🤍 (@thegreatola) December 17, 2020

Simple!

8.

Guys that don't smoke should be protected with everything in this life 🌚😌 — Chioma🦋🦋 (@dahtgirl_ajex) December 17, 2020

What is this tweet?

9.

Nigerians!!!

10.

Bless me with hushpuppi powers on the 21 😭 — MikelElling (@mikelelling) December 17, 2020

E get why…