I Called Upon the Spirit of ‘Emi lokan’ to Secure Election Victory Despite CBN Naira Redesign Policy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he invoked the spirits of wisdom and determination, represented by “Baba Emi lokan,” to overcome obstacles during the election.

He made this disclosure during a visit to the palace of the Awujale of Ijebu-Ode, Sikiru Adetona, as part of his thank-you tour.

During the visit, Tinubu discussed the naira redesign policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the lead-up to the elections.

Despite a court order against enforcing the deadline, the CBN had set February 10 as the cutoff date for the use of old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes. Former President Muhammadu Buhari later directed the CBN to reintroduce the old N200 notes.

Expressing his concerns about fund confiscation and the failure of the cashless policy, Tinubu recalled seeking wisdom and guidance from the monarch during a previous visit to the palace.

He shared, “Our money was confiscated. The cashless policy didn’t work, it was terrible then. I realized that I came to this palace to invoke the spirit of freedom which we are noted for. I invoked that spirit twice. The spirit of Baba Emilokan. That’s Baba. Being blunt, being decisive, that’s him, he will tell you. The second spirit is that money or no money (we will do the election and we will win).”

During his visit to the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, President Tinubu expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future under his leadership.

He reassured the public, stating, “The hope is recharged; the hope is here. That hope will never fail. That hope will recharge your lives in a positive manner. By the grace of Almighty God, we shall reap the fruits of our labor. Nigeria will see positive change, just endure these baby steps of pain. This country is the only one we have. I have been a refugee, and I know what it means to be a refugee, and my green passport is what I still have now.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 29, 2023

Actor Jerry Williams Suspended by AGN Over Alleged Drug Abuse

In a recent development, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has made the decision to suspend actor Jerry Williams due ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

Davido’s Baby Mama Chronicles Continue: French Lady Says She is Also Pregnant with Davido’s Child

In the latest episode of Davido’s never-ending baby mama saga, a French lady named Ivanna Bay has stepped into the ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

Tension at Osun State’s Eid Prayer Ground as a Senator Occupied and Refused to Vacate Governor Adeleke’s Seat

The Osogbo prayer ground for Eid el-Kabir became a stage for mild drama that unfolded on Wednesday. Reports emerged that ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

David Corenswet Takes Over as the New ‘Man of Steel’, Replacing Henry Cavill in ‘Superman: Legacy’

The highly talented and rapidly ascending American actor, David Corenswet, is poised to soar to new heights as he takes ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

‘Unfair to Judge Based on Few Glitches’ – INEC Responds to EU Report on General Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a response to the European Union (EU) election observation mission’s final report ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

‘Be Patient with Tinubu’s Administration, Look at the Bigger Picture’ – Akpabio Urges Nigerians

In his Eid al-Adha message delivered on Tuesday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio implored Nigerians to exercise patience and understanding towards ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail