Actor Jerry Williams Suspended by AGN Over Alleged Drug Abuse

In a recent development, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has made the decision to suspend actor Jerry Williams due to his alleged association with illicit substances. Abubakar Yakubu, the national secretary of AGN, confirmed the actor’s suspension to TheCable Lifestyle.

According to Yakubu, Williams has been suspended from participating in movie sets, as previous attempts to send him to rehabilitation facilities have proven unsuccessful.

The guild revealed that whenever the suggestion of rehab was raised, Williams claimed to be burdened with debt and used his involvement in filming activities as an excuse to avoid seeking treatment.

Yakubu explained that the purpose of the suspension was to remove Williams from filming activities. He stated, “Each time we try to get him into rehab, he says he is owing people money and uses filming activities as an excuse to get out.”

The decision to suspend Williams was also made to ensure the safety of other actors who would be working with him on set.

Yakubu emphasized that the suspension is indefinite until Williams is certified by a doctor.

He clarified, “And also to protect others who will be on set with him because when someone is under the influence of drugs, sometimes he might be given arms or dangerous weapons to handle or even driving in a scene, if you are not normal, you might begin to do abnormal things. So those are the reasons why. We just wanted to withdraw him from filming activities so that no one would give him any job, for now, to enable him to go through proper rehab. It is indefinite until he is certified by a doctor.”

Jerry Williams made his entry into Nollywood in 2009 and has since appeared in numerous films, including ‘The Anacondas,’ ‘Seven Books of Moses,’ and ‘Tears of the Innocent,’ among others.