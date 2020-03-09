I want to win the FA Cup with Manchester United – Ighalo, ‘Off the Menu’ back for a second season – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

I want to win the FA Cup with Manchester United – Ighalo

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has revealed he dreams of crowning his six months stay at Manchester United with FA Cup victory. Ighalo has scored three goals since joining United on the last day of the transfer window. “Now, I want to go far and win it, if possible, to crown my success here with the team.”

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appointed member of South Africa’s presidential economic council

Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been appointed as a member South Africa’s presidential economic advisory council. The council which is chaired by Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African president, has other members in the council. It’s worth mentioning that South Africa’s economy is currently in a recession, its second in two years.

Accelerate TV’s Off the Menu is back for a second season. Here’s the trailer

Lagos monitoring 349 persons from endemic countries

The Lagos State Government on Saturday March 8, disclosed that it is monitoring 349 persons from countries where coronavirus have been confirmed. In a tweet shared on the official Twitter handle of Lagos State Commissioner of Health Prof Akin Abayomi, it was gathered that 50 new samples have been collected for analysis.

Court bans Kano anti-graft agency from probing Emir Sanusi

Kano state’s Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has been barred from investigating the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi pending the hearing of an appeal filed by the monarch. Justice Lewis Allogoa of the Federal High Court in Kano who issued an injunction on Friday March 6, ordered the maintenance of a status quo pending the hearing of the matter.