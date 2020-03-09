I want to win the FA Cup with Manchester United – Ighalo, ‘Off the Menu’ back for a second season – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

I want to win the FA Cup with Manchester United – Ighalo

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has revealed he dreams of crowning his six months stay at Manchester United with FA Cup victory. Ighalo has scored three goals since joining United on the last day of the transfer window. “Now, I want to go far and win it, if possible, to crown my success here with the team.”

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appointed member of South Africa’s presidential economic council

Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been appointed as a member South Africa’s presidential economic advisory council. The council which is chaired by Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African president, has other members in the council. It’s worth mentioning that South Africa’s economy is currently in a recession, its second in two years.

Accelerate TV’s Off the Menu is back for a second season. Here’s the trailer

Lagos monitoring 349 persons from endemic countries 

The Lagos State Government on Saturday March 8, disclosed that it is monitoring 349 persons from countries where coronavirus have been confirmed. In a tweet shared on the official Twitter handle of Lagos State Commissioner of Health Prof Akin Abayomi, it was gathered that 50 new samples have been collected for analysis.

Court bans Kano anti-graft agency from probing Emir Sanusi

Kano state’s Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has been barred from investigating the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi pending the hearing of an appeal filed by the monarch. Justice Lewis Allogoa of the Federal High Court in Kano who issued an injunction on Friday March 6, ordered the maintenance of a status quo pending the hearing of the matter.

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor March 8, 2020

Interview with Tope Folarin, Burna Boy, and protecting kids from bullying | Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Omoleye Omoruyi March 8, 2020

Busola Dakolo, Amy Jadesimi, Kiki Mordi, Mercy Chinwo, Apaokagi Maryam—here are Nigeria’s Most Inspiring Women in 2020

Leading Ladies Africa, in partnership with YNaija, presents its annual #100 Women in Nigeria list for 2020. Contained in this ...

Op-Ed Editor March 6, 2020

Dangote or 10 million naira, The Return of Obesere | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2020

South Africa confirms first case of Coronavirus, NCDC confirms 11 new Lassa fever deaths in Nigeria | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Court sets aside ruling suspending Oshimhole as APC chairman  A judgement passed by the Federal High Court in Abuja which ...

Op-Ed Editor March 5, 2020

Buhari’s $22.7bn, Work husbands, NYSC Coronavirus tactic | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo March 5, 2020

Here’s why Emir Sanusi is facing fresh probe from Kano Assembly | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

The Kano State House of Assembly has commenced a fresh probe against Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, following petitions it said ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail