I am Generation Equality: #EachForEqual, RED | For Africa C.O.O. Bukonla Adebakin sends special #IWD message

I am Generation Equality; EachForEqual

The topic of equality is so vast and so broad, attempting to tackle it successfully deters most people. We have triumphed so far by tackling equality in small tranches, addressing the issues that directly affect us even though sometimes our triumphs are used as justification for the suppression of others. We are no longer in the medieval and mediocre days of patriarchy and misogyny, there is much still to be done.

However, we are beyond elated and ecstatic for the progress made thus far. It’s been a long time coming and although not yet fully achieved, we are steadily moving towards our goal of a world where every woman is truly free. We have gotten this far thanks to the many giant strides taken by courageous, daring and talented women.

Furthermore, we can’t talk about this generation of equality without mentioning some of the heroines that have made a mark and have left their footprints in the sands of time. Dora Akunyili who valiantly fought for the safety of our health through NAFDAC, Ngozi Okojo Iweala who didn’t relent until our national debt was relieved, Angelique Kidjo who put Africa on the world music map with her Grammy award-winning talent, Linda Ikeji who intensively monetized the formerly casual hobby called blogging, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia who was the first African female president, the great freedom fighter from South Africa Makoma Lekalakaka to mention but a few.

For a marginalized group, women in Africa have collectively achieved many great feats, surpassing the limits imposed on us and achieving seemingly unattainable heights in technology, artistic expression and medical breakthroughs. We have achieved this because we have allowed ourselves to be led by empathy, and today I remind us all that the way we treat others must remain a priority.

The time has come to add absolute equality to this list of achievements. I mean! This shouldn’t still be a topic and the fact that it means there’s still more work to be done. It’s beyond feminism, this is more than a movement, this is the present, this is the future!

The future we desire cannot happen without equality. There is no one else we can depend on, no benevolent power we can look to for assistance; we can do it and for the generations of people irrespective of gender or identity who come after us, we must do it!

Equality for all is our motto, humanity is our creed.

– Adebakin Bukonla

