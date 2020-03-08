Interview with Tope Folarin, Burna Boy, and protecting kids from bullying | Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Protect Your Kids from Bullying – Temi Olajide

It’s not only you who needs to know about bullying. This is something you want your child to know about before they ever have to confront it. You prepare your child on how to handle the situation when someone is trying to bully them. In addition, educate your children about how bullying is different from mere typical conflict with a peer.

Ugborikoko – Jerry Chiemeke

The time wey dem born me, na soldier been dey rule the country, and that time you no just fit come dey open your mouth talk say you no like wetin government dey do, because you fit just miss, and before dem see you again, you go don turn dead body. Nothing like human rights dey that time, and dem fit carry you go prison based on say you troway dirty anyhow or you dey drive anyhow for road. That same time too, Coke na ten naira, bread na five naira, and we been dey complain: if to say we been see say for future that ten naira no go fit even buy pure water, we for dey thank God as things be.

What are African Billionaires Doing about the Coronavirus? – Richard Ogundiya

It’s not too much to ask that Africa’s richest men get actively involved in helping governments set up the right infrastructure and equipping health workers with everything they need to end the virus, if the need be. It’s time to put their money to use in for a good course as their western counterparts have. This call is as relevant to Aliko Dangote as it is to Naguib Sawiris.

Burna Boy, Global Giant – Lola Ogunnaike

What makes Burna’s impact even more noteworthy is that, really, the world crossed over to him. Refusing to water down his sound and singing primarily in pidgin English and Yoruba has ensured that many outside his homeland don’t always grasp the totality of his art. Burna has made peace with that. He’d actually prefer the response to his work be rooted in something deeper than streams, sales, and fluctuating chart positions.

Turning the Tide: A Conversation with Tope Folarin – Wana Udobang

I think the title works because it gets at the point of my book which is identity. This is a book about somebody who is trying to figure out who he is, and his father has insisted that he becomes a particular kind of black man and he for most of his life accepts that. As he grows older, he determines that isn’t who he wants to be.

Rat and Finch are Friends – Innocent Chizaram Ilo

These days, Papa and Mama are always talking in hushed tones. Their eyes dart back and forth in my direction. Everyone at home—Papa, Mama, and the new housekeeper, Chikwado—tiptoes around me like I am shattered glass. Doors are shut with extra care, as if something will snap if they slam too hard. I have started having dreams of flying. Last, I was flying in the rain when a lightning bolt ripped through my left wing. I was free falling when Mama woke me up and asked me why I was kicking the air and screaming the whole house awake.