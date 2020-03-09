The Daily Vulnerable: Happily human

by Ponmile Shittu

Sometimes in January 2014, I found the true meaning of being human and how to be a happy one.

“To be truly human is to truly know that someone who hides can’t be known. We were created to need each other, to be honest with each other, to love each other, but that only happens when we are open with each other.

To love at all is to be vulnerable. To be honest, open and transparent.”

The lessons stuck with me. I may not always remember, but it’s worth remembering.

No matter who you are, your beliefs, your ideas or values, the lesson is worth noting.