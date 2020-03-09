ObiEbi face their toughest obstacle yet on #UltimateLoveNG

With the surprise visit on Friday from Iyke’s ex in the Love Pad during the Friday Night party, you would think that things couldn’t get any more dramatic in the house between ObiEbi.

Well! Think again.

On Friday after the party had died down, Obi confronted Ebi about her party habits and how he found it distasteful.

Obi expressed his contempt for Ebi’s drinking and her behaviour during the party, and as you can guess, the conversation quickly digressed to an ugly quarrel between the Love pair, with Obi threatening to forfeit the game and leave Ebi partner-less in the house. This didn’t go down well with Ebi who quickly got emotional and angry at Obi.

The fight even had other couples interfering as they tried to console an emotional Ebi. Later that night Ebi confided in Meriton, she spoke at lengths about how little she feels she means to Obi. She clearly wasn’t happy about the fact that he always blows things out of proportion and sometimes demeans her feelings,

“He is supposed to be the man, yet he is nagging me.” She told Meriton, nearly in tears.

She questioned his love for her and her love for him, if he doesn’t have the patience to work out the simple issues whenever it arises between them. This couple over the course of the show, are no strangers to relationship glitches.

The next morning the couple barely talked to one another, meaning, that the damage had clearly been done. Fans of the couple however, are hopeful that their favourite couple will work things out.

On a lighter note, Sunday was Obi’s birthday and everything that ensued between the couple seem to be water under the bridge.

One moment that had us cracking up was when Chris walked in on a prayer session with ObiEbi, and mistook it for something else, to be fair, from his angle, it did look like Ebi was giving a not so pious gift to Obi. Later that day, some of the guys hauled Obi out of the house and dumped in the Jacuzzi, clothes and all. And of course it goes without saying that Ebi had to do something special for Obi, and by special, we mean a private lap dance session.