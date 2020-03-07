UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Couple – ObiEbi

Old-school is a word that best describes this couple. Obichukwu and Ebiteinye’s response to most things in the house is with a mature mindset. A maturity that clearly supersedes their age as they have a talent for settling minor issues before it escalates.

Expressing their feelings to each other to avoid any misunderstanding, a shared attitude that speaks volumes of their experience and lessons they must have taken from their past relationships. To say that they confide in each other for almost every and anything will be an understatement. In all, they are a couple who honestly seem like a perfect match. At one-time Obi declared to Ebi that she is the only object of attention in the house.

Fans of this couple are people who subscribe to the traditional African ideologies of a partnership. Such people would love to see a woman who is subservient and extra respectful to her man. For this reason, ObiEbi always create the most interesting conversations on social media. On one hand, some of the spectators are of the opinion that Obi seems a bit manipulative and is preying on Ebi’s submissive nature, while the other side argues that Ebi’s submissiveness is not as a result of being manipulated, but a personality trait she is not particularly ashamed of.

Fans can debate all they want, as spectators they are entitled to that, but the reality remains that these two enjoy each other’s company. They can’t seem to keep their hands off each other or be away from each other for too long. They both enjoy goofing around, especially Ebi, who is always laughing or dancing, or clowning around with the other housemates (when she is not cuddled up with Obi, that is).

Obi, on the other hand, is an easy-going guy, with a calm demeanour and knack for teasing his partner.

So who are they outside the house?

Ebiteinye, a 26-year-old Ijaw lady with a talent for juggling numbers together and collating finances, is an accountant. And prior to stepping in the house, she made her intentions of finding a loving partner, known.

Obichukwu is a 32-year-old self-employed businessman who deals in electronic gadgets, and like Ebiteinye, came into the house with clear intentions; to find a woman who in his words “gives me peace.”

Obi and Ebiteinye share the same philosophy of finding love, regardless of stereotypes, and outside interference.