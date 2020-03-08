#SMWLagos2020: Piggyvest hosts panel on “Wealth Creation in this Digital Age”

On the second day of the recently concluded 2020 Social Media Week, Piggyvest hosted a panel session that discussed ‘The Necessary Business of Wealth Creation in this Digital Age.’

The panel was moderated by Piggyvest’s V.P Product, Layo Ogunbawo and had as panelists: Sola Adesakin C.E.O, Smart Stewards, Ayo Bankole (Lagos SME Booth Camp Convener), Kayode Oyewole, Partner at Ventures Platform and Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-founder and COO, Piggyvest.

During the session, Odunayo Eweniyi emphasized monetizing the digital space as a means to wealth creation and in her words, “Your product, skill, or service needs to find just one unifying factor that everyone is excited about to grow digitally.”

The finance expert Sola Adesakin spoke about the 4 types of wealth we should all be interested in – financial wealth, fit wealth, time wealth and social wealth. She also shared useful insights on the three M’s of money – make money, manage money, and multiply money.

On the other hand, C.T.O AppConnect, Ojimaojo Udale-Ameh, unveiled new updates to the Piggyvest app at the event. These updates were made with insight and are designed to build on the pre-existing yet exciting functionalities Piggyvest users are accustomed to.

On the list of what it means to be a millennial today is financial consciousness – what to do with money, when to spend it, what to spend it on, and particularly how to make more. Wealth creation is an ongoing conversation that would continue for as long as financial independence remains a primal goal for almost everyone to reach.

SMW Lagos – a platform Piggyvest is glad to partner with – is a week-long conference that hosts thousands of attendees and panelists with diverse skills and preoccupations from across Nigeria and around the world with a mission to spotlight Africa’s brightest individuals and organizations while creating opportunities for the continent’s most innovative minds.

Platforms like SMW provide spaces for impactful conversations and help amplify groundbreaking work start-ups as Piggyvest do, an important part of which is democratizing the means to wealth generation with digital opportunities that enable its seamlessness.

 

