Catch Sola Sobowale and Oby Ezekwesili for the Rubbin’ Minds #IWD Special this Sunday

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social. economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s theme – I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights – has begun as a campaign to bring together people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country, and to drive actions that will create the gender-equal world we all deserve. We are observing International Women’s Day on Rubbin’ Minds as well, as the show on Sunday is set to bring on Oby Ezekwesili and Sola Sobowale as guests with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Obi Ezekwesili doesn’t need any introduction – co-convener of the blisteringly popular #BringBackOurGirls movement and former World Bank Vice President, Ezekwesili ran for the 2019 presidential race and modelled herself as a beacon of hope. Her influence transcends her stellar career in both public and private sectors, and stands as a constant reminder that the right of every Nigerian to a decent life is non-negotiable and that society must do its part to maintain justice and equity.

Sola Sobowale, on the other hand, rejigged her Nollywood career for her role in the 2018 Kemi Adetiba political thriller King of Boys, which fetched her a Best Actress win at 2019’s Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). With an impressive television portfolio (SuperStory, Hustlers), Sobowale has earned veteran status in her right. Tomorrow’s Rubbin Minds will have her and Ezekwwsili grace the show, co-hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Zimbabwean TV personality Vimbai Mutinhiri on Channels by 3pm.