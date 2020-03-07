Catch Sola Sobowale and Oby Ezekwesili for the Rubbin’ Minds #IWD Special this Sunday

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social. economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s theme – I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights – has begun as a campaign to bring together people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country, and to drive actions that will create the gender-equal world we all deserve. We are observing International Women’s Day on Rubbin’ Minds as well, as the show on Sunday is set to bring on Oby Ezekwesili and Sola Sobowale as guests with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Obi Ezekwesili doesn’t need any introduction – co-convener of the blisteringly popular #BringBackOurGirls movement and former World Bank Vice President, Ezekwesili ran for the 2019 presidential race and modelled herself as a beacon of hope. Her influence transcends her stellar career in both public and private sectors, and stands as a constant reminder that the right of every Nigerian to a decent life is non-negotiable and that society must do its part to maintain justice and equity.

Sola Sobowale, on the other hand, rejigged her Nollywood career for her role in the 2018 Kemi Adetiba political thriller King of Boys, which fetched her a Best Actress win at 2019’s Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). With an impressive television portfolio (SuperStory, Hustlers), Sobowale has earned veteran status in her right. Tomorrow’s Rubbin Minds will have her and Ezekwwsili grace the show, co-hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Zimbabwean TV personality Vimbai Mutinhiri on Channels by 3pm.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor March 7, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Couple – ObiEbi

Old-school is a word that best describes this couple. Obichukwu and Ebiteinye’s response to most things in the house is ...

Chinedu Okafor March 7, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: ‘Aunty’ instructs housemates to coronate an Oba this weekend

Finding love in the Ultimate Love Pad, poses a more daunting task than merely living, eating and sleeping in the ...

Edwin Okolo March 6, 2020

Is it too early to petition for Ifeoma Chukwuogo to get her own Netflix Naija series?

This week on the media blog has been all about Netflix. But can you really blame us? Ever since the ...

Chinedu Okafor March 6, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Couple – Jeriton

Quite on the low-key side, ‘Jeriton’ aren’t the characteristic ‘all up in your face’ contestants that are usually expected from ...

Chinedu Okafor March 5, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: ‘Aunty’ pries to know if the love between contestants is real or it’s just a game

For the Love Guests in the Ultimate Reality show, it’s all about finding that special someone, or so we hope. ...

Chinedu Okafor March 5, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Couple – Iykeresa

Arguably one of the show’s most talked-about couple on social media, Iykeresa, together form a combo who radiate everything the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail