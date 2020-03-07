UltimateLoveNG: ‘Aunty’ instructs housemates to coronate an Oba this weekend

Finding love in the Ultimate Love Pad, poses a more daunting task than merely living, eating and sleeping in the same house. For the sake of this show, the Couples are put through a number of tests, one of them being the weekly task.

The housemates are given the space of five days to present their weekly tasks which is designed to test the housemates’ ingenuity and creativity and serve as another avenue to entertain the audience.

Last week, the housemates were given the task of re-enacting a traditional Igbo (Enugu) wedding, which was done in an episodic format.

This week, Aunty gave the housemates the task of recreating the coronation of the Oba of Benin; the traditional ruler and custodian of the Benin people, within a ova three-day period (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

On Tuesday, it was a bead making session for the housemates as Aunty invited Olutoyin Kuye, CEO of Stable of Toyin gems and Beads, a jewellery making outfit to speak to the housemates about the craft. After Kuye got to meet everyone, she proceeded to lecture the housemates on the significance of indigenous jewellery among the Edo people.

Kuye and the housemates all went out to the foyer after the lecture where they began putting their new knowledge of beads to work. Jenny Koko, Rosie and Jerry received the most praise as they made the most unique and beautiful designs, and it was fun to watch Iyke struggle with threading the beads.

On Thursday, Aunty arranged for another guest Eliel Otote; a filmmaker, media professional and expert in Edo cultural affairs to speak to the housemates. He had all the housemates introduce themselves, before giving key notes on the fundamentals of Benin culture. After an interesting backdrop on the Benin heritage, he went into details on the traditions surrounding the coronation of a Benin traditional ruler.

This Saturday, the housemates are expected to deliver the main presentation, where they would act out the coronation of the Oba of Benin, complete with alluring costumes, beautiful dances and precise cultural depictions.