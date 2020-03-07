#UltimateLoveNG: ‘Aunty’ instructs housemates to coronate an Oba this weekend

Finding love in the Ultimate Love Pad, poses a more daunting task than merely living, eating and sleeping in the same house. For the sake of this show, the Couples are put through a number of tests, one of them being the weekly task.

The housemates are given the space of five days to present their weekly tasks which is designed to test the housemates’ ingenuity and creativity and serve as another avenue to entertain the audience.

Last week, the housemates were given the task of re-enacting a traditional Igbo (Enugu) wedding, which was done in an episodic format.

This week, Aunty gave the housemates the task of recreating the coronation of the Oba of Benin; the traditional ruler and custodian of the Benin people, within a ova three-day period (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

On Tuesday, it was a bead making session for the housemates as Aunty invited Olutoyin Kuye, CEO of Stable of Toyin gems and Beads, a jewellery making outfit to speak to the housemates about the craft. After Kuye got to meet everyone, she proceeded to lecture the housemates on the significance of indigenous jewellery among the Edo people.

Kuye and the housemates all went out to the foyer after the lecture where they began putting their new knowledge of beads to work. Jenny Koko, Rosie and Jerry received the most praise as they made the most unique and beautiful designs, and it was fun to watch Iyke struggle with threading the beads.

On Thursday, Aunty arranged for another guest Eliel Otote; a filmmaker, media professional and expert in Edo cultural affairs to speak to the housemates. He had all the housemates introduce themselves, before giving key notes on the fundamentals of Benin culture. After an interesting backdrop on the Benin heritage, he went into details on the traditions surrounding the coronation of a Benin traditional ruler.

This Saturday, the housemates are expected to deliver the main presentation, where they would act out the coronation of the Oba of Benin, complete with alluring costumes, beautiful dances and precise cultural depictions.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor March 7, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Couple – ObiEbi

Old-school is a word that best describes this couple. Obichukwu and Ebiteinye’s response to most things in the house is ...

Op-Ed Editor March 7, 2020

Catch Sola Sobowale and Oby Ezekwesili for the Rubbin’ Minds #IWD Special this Sunday

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social. economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This ...

Edwin Okolo March 6, 2020

Is it too early to petition for Ifeoma Chukwuogo to get her own Netflix Naija series?

This week on the media blog has been all about Netflix. But can you really blame us? Ever since the ...

Chinedu Okafor March 6, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Couple – Jeriton

Quite on the low-key side, ‘Jeriton’ aren’t the characteristic ‘all up in your face’ contestants that are usually expected from ...

Chinedu Okafor March 5, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: ‘Aunty’ pries to know if the love between contestants is real or it’s just a game

For the Love Guests in the Ultimate Reality show, it’s all about finding that special someone, or so we hope. ...

Chinedu Okafor March 5, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Couple – Iykeresa

Arguably one of the show’s most talked-about couple on social media, Iykeresa, together form a combo who radiate everything the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail