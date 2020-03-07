Vimbai joins Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds for International Women’s Month Special

Nigeria’s leading talk show, Rubbin’ Minds, is set to unveil a special new series on Sunday, 8th March 2020, in celebration of this year’s International Women’s Month, powered by Lipton.

The special will be co-hosted by lawyer and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Zimbabwean actress, model and television personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri. The series will showcase and celebrate powerful and successful women who overcame personal, professional, even national obstacles to get to where they are, and in so doing are positioned to motivate, educate, mobilize and inspire a new generation of women to drive new realities for the women in Nigeria and the African continent by extension.

The co-hosts will bring together the force of the West African and Southern African regions to put a spotlight on women’s issues in Nigeria.

In a statement released by the Producer, Seun Oluyemi, “The special edition of Rubbin’ Minds for March will focus on the power of women, and more importantly, the show will highlight gender issues and women empowerment, while engaging other successful women in Nigeria who are beacons of hope to share their stories, elevate and advance societal causes.”

The special series of Rubbin’ Minds, powered by Lipton, starts 8th March 2020 at 3 pm on Channels Television.

