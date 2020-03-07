Here’s all that’s new on Showmax this March and we love it

Everything is awesome on Showmax this March (because The Lego Movie 2 is coming), but there is also something for all tastes and all ages, with weekly highlights from Ultimate Love, new seasons of your favourite comedies, riveting dramas and sci-fi, and the best of Hollywood and local series.

Here’s what we’re watching on Showmax in March:

Noughts + Crosses

The highly-anticipated BBC sci-fi adaptation of the first book in Malorie Blackman’s best-selling young adult novel series is set in a dystopian alternate history where black “Cross” people rule over white “Noughts”. Episodes come express from M-Net, starting 12 March.

Emergence S1

A young child found unscathed at the site of a mysterious plane accident. The girl has no memory of who she is or how she got there, but her arrival is marked by unexplained phenomena. Binge-watch Emergence from 2 March on Showmax.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine S6

Police station comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back with a sixth season that’s as funny as ever. We get to find out whether Captain Holt got the job as NYPD Commissioner, how that’s going to affect the 99th precinct, and whether Jake and Amy will get their Mexico honeymoon. Watch Seasons 1-5 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Showmax while you wait for Season 6 to arrive on 2 March.

Westworld S3

Sci-fi drama Westworld is a dark wild west odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth. This season, the robots venture out of the park. Bingewatch Season 1 & 2 while you wait for weekly episodes of Season 3, starting 16 March.

Superstore S4

Amy and Jonah are back at Cloud 9 after being suspended, but now they have to deal with all the comments, jokes and questions about their sex video… and their relationship status. Binge-watch season 1-3 of Superstore on Showmax while you wait for Season 4 to arrive on 2 March.

The Orville S2

Inspired by classic series like Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, the irreverent space adventure set 400 years in the future has grown a following eager for more. Watch Season 1 of The Orville on Showmax while you wait for Season 2 to arrive on 2 March.

Potato Potahto

A divorced couple who decide to share equal space in their ex-matrimonial home soon realize that the ingenious idea is easier said than done. This charming Ghanaian-Nigerian romantic comedy is written and directed by acclaimed director Shirley Frimpong-Manso (Rebecca, Devil in the Detail). It stars Joselyn Dumas, OC Ukeje and Joke Silva. Watch it from 5 March.

Pet Sematary

When their daughter Ellie discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near their new home, her parents are quick to put her at ease. But these woods belong to something else. Something that brings things back from the dead. Watch it from 12 March.

The House with a Clock in its Walls

10-year-old orphan Lewis Barnavelt goes to live with his strange uncle in a creaky old house whose walls contain a mysterious tick-tocking magic. When Lewis accidentally disturbs the dead, the sleepy town comes alive with magic. Watch it from 19 March.

The Hustle

Josephine Chesterfield has used her cunning and class to secure a stunning villa and a safe full of diamonds in the south of France, while Aussie Penny Rust (Rebel Wilson) flies by the seat of her pants – and the stacks of cash she liberates from gullible marks. Watch what happens when they team up on 23 March.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens of Bricksburg are facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space. Watch it from 29 March.

