Iykeresa is tested with a surprise ex this week on #UltimateLoveNG

TGIF was the mood in the house on Friday, as the housemates in Love Pad prepared to take on a three-day voyage of theatrics, entailing, fun, obligation and dismissal. For the housemates in the Ultimate Love show, the weekends encompasses a party on Fridays, task presentation on Saturdays and eviction of at least one couple on Sundays, so weekends for the Love Guests always promises to be nothing short of eventful. It was especially eventful for Iykeresa.

Eventful, however, doesn’t even begin to describe this past weekend as Aunty unraveled one of the show’s biggest twists yet. On Friday, it was music, booze, dance and a good time with the housemates, when out of nowhere they were blindsided by a special guest. Aunty decided to test the strength of Iykeresa by bringing in Iyke’s ex; Onyinye.

Iyke who initially seemed stunned by the surprise guest, quickly made out time for her. They both headed to the private booth for a one on one conversation, where it was all smiles and giggles, as they reminisced on the relationship they once had. It wasn’t long before Iyke’s ex resulted to body shaming Theresa as she queried Iyke about his choice of a partner, when, in her words “I know you like em thick.”

Iyke didn’t seem interested in defending Theresa though, he simply carried on with the conversation, holding her hands while at it, exchanging hugs and even dancing.

Theresa who although couldn’t make out what the pair were saying, kept shooting glances their way, while her alcohol intake appeared to increase, regardless she seemed to handle the situation quite well as she managed to keep her emotions in check.

After Onyinye had left, Iyke tried to pass the visit off as no big deal, but it is seemed objectively obvious that his actions had created some tension. Theresa even confronted him and stated that if she didn’t feel some type of way about it, it would mean that she doesn’t care about Iykeresa. Iyke sympathized with her feelings and they made up.

Some fans of the show believed that Iyke could have handled the situation more maturely, by first, not alienating Theresa in the conversation with his ex, secondly, he could have at least stood up for Theresa when Onyinye, tried to body shame her and of course he could have considered Theresa’s feelings before deciding to hold hands and un-apologetically gush over his ex.

It couldn’t have been easy for Theresa to watch, leaving the fans to speculate whether a permanent damage has been dealt to the Iykeresa ship.