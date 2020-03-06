#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Couple – Jeriton

Quite on the low-key side, ‘Jeriton’ aren’t the characteristic ‘all up in your face’ contestants that are usually expected from reality TV. They appear to be two people who are in the Love Pad to simply soak in the experience.

It’s no secret that this couple wouldn’t win first place for the most exciting ship in the house. Regardless, there is something relaxing about watching them together and listening to the conversations they often have. Jeriton represents a brand of relationship that is easy going and adaptive to change regardless of its pace.

In more than one Couple’s session with Aunty, Jerry and Meriton confessed to agreeing on taking baby steps in their relationship. They seem to be on the slow side of things; referring to each other as just friends, which in reality, only makes the audience yearn more desperately for their friendship to evolve into a proper relationship.

So who are they and how do they complement each other?

‘The wise one’ as Aunty calls her, is not as excessively mirthful as some of the other housemates, but turn up the music and you will be treated to a welcome transformation. So far, Meriton’s hobbies in the house seem to be dancing and of course spending as much time as she can with her partner. She also believes in the sacred institution of marriage and as such, is not too keen on the idea of going all out for someone who’s not yet a spouse.

Outside the house, Meriton is a fashion enthusiast, who founded her own modelling agency – Meriton Modelling Agency, in Port Harcourt, and she renders professional hostess services for Events, amongst other things.

Jerry, on the other hand, is a gentleman with calm demeanour, soothing voice and warm smile. Jerry never hesitates to lay his heart bare to his partner, and like her, he also loves to dance, although most times he chooses to dance only if Meriton is already on the dance floor.

Outside the house, Jerry is a model, actor and fashion designer with his clothing line; JerryMudiaga clothing. His clothing brand centres around creating well-tailored, quality design native and corporate men’s wear.

It is easy to see why Jerry and Meriton gel so well. They don’t come from contrasting worlds and as such, share some kind of understanding that eliminates initial jitters. Their similarities in career perhaps has a role to play in this, but whatever the case may be, fans of the show will really love to see the couple take that bold next step.

