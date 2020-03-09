Chinonye Chukwu is directing the first two episodes of Americanah

Chinonye Chukwu

The only way you haven’t heard of Chinonye Chukwu is if you weren’t following film news from 2019. Chukwu was one of the award season’s breakout stars, her big screen debut ‘Clemency‘ (which featured Alfre Woodward as a warden haunted by her past) was lauded across film festivals, winning her many honours. Of course she was snubbed for the big awards (when has Hollywood ever gotten nominations right), but the buzz around her work earned her the credibility to attract big budget work. And is anything more big budget right now than Lupita N’yongo, Danai Gurirra and Chimamanda Adichie?

READ MORE: Can we get excited about Americanah at this point?

Yup, Chinonye Chukwu has been confirmed as the director for the first two episodes of the television adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’s polarizing third novel Americanah. Beloved by international press and solidifying Chimamanda’s power as a literary giant, many have wanted to see the novel adapted. Film maker Uche Aguh even made a concept trailer pitch to adapt it with a teaser trailer, but it was Lupita N’yongo who eventually bought the rights to the project.

A sneak peek at Aguh’s concept trailer.

Chinonye being attached to the project marks the official countdown to when we get our first episode and with Lupita as Ifemelu, Uzo Aduba as Aunty Uju and Zackary Momoh as Obinze, we can at least expect some genuine authenticity.

Hopefully, we don’t have to eat our words.

 

