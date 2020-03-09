“The incompatibility of the crown and conscience” | Our top 20 reactions to Emir Sanusi’s dethronement

The long-drawn battle between the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje came to a climax Monday, following the dethronement of the monarch by the Kano State Government.

In a media briefing held in Government House, Secretary to the state government, Usman Alhaji, told reporters that the dethronement unanimously approved by the state executive council headed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section, 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

He stressed that “the Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organized by the government without any lawful justification which amounts to total insubordination.”

Expectedly, there have been diverse reactions across social media and we have captured some of them for you to form your opinion about the subject:

The historians:

History repeats itself, in 1963, Emir Sir Muhammadu Sanusi I was dethroned as a result of the power struggle between him and Ahmadu Bello. 57 years later, his son Emir Sanusi Mohammed Sanusi II is dethroned by Governor Ganduje. pic.twitter.com/4HW3qMcBtd — Iho Terence Terna🔴 (@IhoTerence) March 9, 2020

Sanusi and Ganduje have succeeded in rubbishing one of the most respected traditional institutions in Nigeria. Sad! — Abdulkadir Adamu (@Abdulkadir_SA) March 9, 2020

Mr. Lecturer

If I was Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, I would run for Governor of Kano State. Discuss — Igala High Chief (@I_Am_Ilemona) March 9, 2020

The pundits:

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II (KCOB) has finally been removed. This was coming. He has lost traditional power but his influence will always be telling on politics in Nigeria as a whole. This is the end of a season. The series hasn’t ended. It has not. pic.twitter.com/H2vwDhPrPX — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 9, 2020

Dethroning of king Sanusi signifies that; from now on the stability of Kano Emirate will be dependend on the ruling political party in Kano. Dethrone, Exile, & creation of another Emirate, will be used as a weapon to fight any king that opposes an incumbent Governor. #EmirOfKano — Sadeeq (@magayaki_) March 9, 2020

Whatever the record, history will say that Sanusi Lamido was once the Emir of Kano. Sanusi will become even more relevant in the politics of the North and Nigeria – and I'll be all too happy to see him angry. Ganduje and his Aso Rock backers will not be in power forever. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 9, 2020

I believe Ganduje is just the poster-child of this agenda to frustrate and dethrone Emir Sanusi. Abuja’s handwriting isn’t hard to read, but that’s a story for another day. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 9, 2020

Sanusi's sack is the voice of Ganduje but the hand of Buhari. — Jamal (@JajaPhD) March 9, 2020

The philosophers:

The removal of Emir Sanusi represents the incompatibility of the crown and conscience, the consequences of dissent against established norms and the heavy price of holding principles in our https://t.co/Dg67VOHkHF also revealed the intolerance and toxicity of the liquor of power. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 9, 2020

Jesus came before His time and and the Jews preferred that the Romans released an insurgent called Barabbas and that He be crucified with two thieves instead. Did Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi come before his time? — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 9, 2020

Sanusi is obviously a well learned fellow with good intentions towards the northern people. But if he's really serious about implementing his policies on Almajiri, child marriage, polygamy and the likes, he should run for office. That's the only way to effect change. — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) March 9, 2020

The Praise Singers

I hope now that GOVERNOR GANDUJE and his co-conspirators have taken their pound of flesh by dethroning the Emir of Kano, their eyes will clear and see later that their own power too is transient! No matter the sins of Emir Sanusi, he is one of the finest citizens of Nigeria. — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) March 9, 2020

So you mean a governor has the power to remove an Emir??? I don't really like the ways of this Sanusi lamidu Sanusi guy, but, Ganduje removing him as Emir is the highest form of insult anyone can receive.

But again, what do I know! pic.twitter.com/lH8qjfcQxS — Professional beggar (@Sheddi_younG) March 9, 2020

The Prophet of Karma

Today, it's Sanusi, tomorrow it could be any of those signing the arrest warrants including Ganduje himself. His gandollar is in the cooker warming up. I love Karma! — AyeMojubar 😷 (@ayemojubar) March 9, 2020

The cynics

"Sanusi can now be president". Are you folks this naive? The people who dethroned him don't want him more powerful than he is today. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) March 9, 2020

We can say many things about Mr Sanusi. But he is not a reformist Emir by any stretch of imagination. He is simply a better spoken, more educated, conservative Emir. People often mistake education and diction for liberalism. He is as traditional as they come. https://t.co/xTXsicgV9F — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) March 9, 2020

Avenger Theorists

All those who ganged up against Goodluck Jonathan with malicious lies and politically-induced hatred have somewhat paid for it or still paying. Nigerians are paying the price, Political heavyweights who crossed over are paying the price, Sanusi Lamido is paying his own price. — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) March 9, 2020

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been dethroned. I feel no sympathy for him. This man was hired by Buhari & APC to spread untold lies that $20billion was missing under GEJ. Today this same Buhari, Ganduje and APC has dethroned him as Emir of Kano. Karma is a bitch. I laugh in GEJ 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zp8KImbDZg — The Omonile Lawyer™ (@MatthewOttah) March 9, 2020

Last year, I said everyone who falsely accused @GEJonathan, would pay for it. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is a liar and a manipulative individual, who deliberately lied against GEJ to facilitate the election of General @MBuhari. He has his Buhari. Is he happy?https://t.co/0dJ1j4OO3c — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 9, 2020

The record ‘straighteners’