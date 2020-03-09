“The incompatibility of the crown and conscience” | Our top 20 reactions to Emir Sanusi’s dethronement

The long-drawn battle between the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje came to a climax Monday, following the dethronement of the monarch by the Kano State Government.

In a media briefing held in Government House, Secretary to the state government, Usman Alhaji, told reporters that the dethronement unanimously approved by the state executive council headed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section, 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

He stressed that “the Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organized by the government without any lawful justification which amounts to total insubordination.”

Expectedly, there have been diverse reactions across social media and we have captured some of them for you to form your opinion about the subject:

The historians:

 

Mr. Lecturer

 

 

 

The pundits:

The philosophers:

 

The Praise Singers

The Prophet of Karma

 

 

The cynics

 

Avenger Theorists

 

The record ‘straighteners’

 

