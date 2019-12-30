Can we get excited about ‘Americanah’ at this point?

With the announcement of a series-adaption of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s ‘Americanah’ by HBO in September came a lot of skepticism amidst the excitement of everyone’s favorite book getting well-deserved screen time.

The skepticism was grounded mainly in the casting decision of Lupita Nyong’o, who optioned the rights to the books and has been a driving force in getting it to this level, playing Ifemelu. A recent update on the casts which would have American-Nigerian actress Uzo Aduba as Aunty Uju and British-Nigerian Zachary Momoh playing Obinze points at the possibility of the series leaning towards proper representation, while keeping the essence of the story together by a fantastic choice of actors.

Uzo Aduba is an Emmy award winner for her popular role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the widely successful series Orange Is The New Black and Zachary Momoh has starred in the Netflix limited series Seven Seconds and the controversial Harriet. 

For both of these actors, Americanah would see them channeling their Nigerian identities strongly into their characters for the first time, a feat that historically hasn’t been completely seamless for many other British/American-Nigerian actors. While we cannot say how well Aunty Uju and Obinze would be well represented in the cultural bubbles they exist in, the fact of having people affiliated in some way with the origins of these characters shows that Lupita cares about getting the story right without risking its aesthetic value.

With the series still in production and nothing to make concrete judgments on how good or bad it will be just yet, what we can say however is that Lupita is in great company and while choosing relatively indigenous Nigerian actors to play these roles could have also worked (and can still work as there are tons of other characters who are yet to be cast) we know Americanah is off to a good start.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Nelson C.J December 29, 2019

Concerts shouldn’t cost attendees their money and their lives

A typical Lagos music concert has the potential for explosive disorderliness; depending on the artist and the crowd they’re able ...

Nelson C.J December 27, 2019

Noble Igwe’s recent tweets will tell you where we are with the patriarchy

In the ever pulsating conversations around gender-equality that happen on social media, domestic responsibilities i.e cooking has been passed around ...

Edwin Okolo December 26, 2019

Maybe Wizkid’s new lawsuit will be the one to teach Nigerian creators about IP laws

Following a lot of inquiries over Twitter, Tony Tetuila ( known to the courts as Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye) confirmed that ...

Nelson C.J December 26, 2019

Feuds are natural for creatives including female music artistes, and that should be fine

The rivalries and age-long feuds music artists share is a phenomenon sewn into the creative fabric and has an enduring ...

Wilfred Okiche December 25, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: Rema, Blaqbonez, Swanky JKA…. We present the Revelations of the Year

Remember their names. They are here to stay. Blaqbonez Making the claim of being the best rapper in Africa is ...

Edwin Okolo December 25, 2019

Moses Akerele wants to redefine what media looks like with his new project

Most people know Moses Akerele as an actor, but he is determined to change how we perceive the integration of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail