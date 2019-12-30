Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Bernard Dayo December 30, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Obasanjo warns of an impending bankruptcy under Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned of an impending bankruptcy under the Buhari-led administration over its penchant for loans. Speaking at ...

Wilfred Okiche December 29, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: Soundman,These Buhari Times…Peep the 10 most notable mixtapes of the year

The unmissable and most interesting sounds of the year Chulo Vibes- Timaya If there is anything Timaya has proven adept ...

Wilfred Okiche December 29, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: Killin Dem, Jealous, Baby…These are the 10 biggest songs of the year

Criteria is a mix of Youtube views, radio airplay, Spotify streams, cultural impact and a smidge of critical appreciation. Don’t ...

Wilfred Okiche December 29, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: Dangote, Jealous, Cash…The 10 best pop songs of the year

These songs were not just popular hits, they impressed us with the scale of their artistry. Ayo- Simi Simi’s bubbly ...

Wilfred Okiche December 28, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: African Giant, Lucid, Moral Instruction… The 10 best albums of the year

The soundtracks of our year. Omo Charlie Champagne Volume 1- Simi The third Simi album comes nowhere to touching the ...

Wilfred Okiche December 28, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: Tiwa’s 49-99, Teni’s Billionaire…Peep the 10 best videos of the year

We were left bewitched, bothered and bewildered by these videos. Stunning work all around. Shut Up- Blaqbonez Furious looking men ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail