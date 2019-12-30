Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

I blew wet kisses at a danfo guy as we both dragged frantically for one lane on the road – and then slowed down for him go “Iyalaya e lo ma kiss! Ko shi lo weyrey!” He exclaimed and refused to go. So I went instead. Homophobia in Lagos has its uses. — J (@Jire_) December 30, 2019

Who Even Told You Guys Malt And Milk Gives Blood? — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) December 30, 2019

Two sets of people to avoid in this life: Bald men and short ladies. Don’t even try yourself. They have no chills. — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) December 30, 2019

Damn I thought the general consensus just few weeks ago was that it’s dangerous and Patriarchal to insist that girls “grow faster” than boys. Which one is it guys. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) December 30, 2019

If alcohol was banned a lot of guys would realize that they have nothing in common with the people they call friends. — KELECHI! † (@_igwilo) December 30, 2019