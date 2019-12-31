Access Bank named Most Sustainable Bank at 2019 CBN Sustainability Awards

Access Bank Plc., was recently acknowledged as the Most Sustainable Bank in Nigeria for the third consecutive time at the 2019 Central Bank of Nigeria Sustainability Awards held at the 2019 Bankers Committee Gala Night in Ogere, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The Bank was also awarded first position in other categories such as the ‘Most Sustainable Transaction of the Year in Agriculture’ and the ‘Most Sustainable Transaction of the Year in Oil and Gas.’ Additional wins include the ‘Most Sustainable Transaction of the Year in Power’ and the ‘Bank of the Year in Women Economic Empowerment.’

According to Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc., the Awards are a “testament to Access Bank’s sustainability commitment.”

“Our vision is to be the world’s most respected African Bank and sustainability is critical to our achieving this,” he said.

The Bank’s Head of Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, added that, “in our determined effort to offer more than banking, we will continue to set the standards for responsible business practices and demonstrate corporate brand commitment to addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.”

Access Bank has pioneered many innovative sustainability initiatives, some of which include the establishment of the first-ever disability-friendly inclusion hub to promote the access of persons with disabilities to ICT skills and opportunities – in partnership with Project Enable; the creation of a digital, toll-free platform to address gender violence – in partnership with HACEY Health Initiative; upcycling of waste and recycling of paper to pencils, among many others.

Other recognitions accorded the Bank in recent months include the ‘Outstanding Business Sustainability Award’ at the 2019 Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards; ‘Most Socially Responsible Company of the Year (Overall Winner)’ at the 2019 Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAs); ‘Bank of the Year’ Award at the 2019 Banker Awards; ‘Best Bank in Nigeria’ and ‘Best Product Launch (Pan Africa)’ Awards at the 2019 Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Finance Awards.

The CBN Sustainability Awards, recognizes and rewards Sustainability performance especially with respect to the effective implementation of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles. The awards acknowledge the efforts of financial service providers operating in Nigeria, who have been able to successfully integrate social and environmental considerations into their business operations and activities in the year under review.

 

