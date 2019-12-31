5 Things that Should Matter Today: BBNaija star Tacha has ended her management deal with Teebillz

BBNaija star Tacha Akide has announced the end of her management deal with Teebillz. She announced this in a statement shared on her Instagram page some hours ago.

Burna Boy, Rema make Obama’s playlist of 35 songs of 2019

Former US President Barack Obama shared his playlist of 35 songs for the year 2019 and Burna Boy and Rema made the list.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Nigeria secured highest convictions globally in 2019 – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Monday December 30 announced that Nigeria secured the highest convictions globally in 2019.

Highlighting some of Buhari-led administration’s achievement in its fight against corruption in 2019, the Minister stated that there is progress in all fronts including institutional reforms, loot recovery and prosecution of allegedly corrupt persons.

Stop rejecting gunshot victims – Lagos state warns hospitals

The Lagos State Government has strongly appealed to all health care providers, including public and private health facilities operating in the State to stop the trend of rejecting gunshot victims and other trauma patients on the excuse of requiring a police report or the need to provide evidence of funds before commencing treatment.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who issued these statements on Sunday, December 29th while reacting to investigations by the Ministry of Health revealing that some health facilities in the State are in the habit of rejecting or delaying care to trauma victims which has in some cases resulted in avoidable loss of lives, noted that several times such patients are not in a position to discuss the incidence or finance and are often brought in by good Samaritans.

Sokoto state House of Assembly slumps and dies

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Harisu Isa, slumped and died when he arrived the state assembly complex to attend the day’s plenary today Monday December 30th.

The Deputy Speaker of the house, Abubakar Magaji, who confirmed Harisu’s death to newsmen, said that the lawmaker who represented Kebbe constituency in the house, was rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital when he slumped and was confirmed dead on arrival.