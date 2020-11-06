‘I’m in full support of social media regulation’ -Uzodinma, INEC forced to further postpone by-elections | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

‘I’m in full support of social media regulation’ -Uzodinma

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has expressed support for the regulation of social media.

Uzodinma made this known during his conversation with the Inspector-General of Police, in Owerri, capital of Imo, on Thursday.

The governor stated that social media is “being used to cause trouble in the country”.

“I am strongly advocating that social media should be regulated in Nigeria. Opposition party incited hoodlums to cause trouble in Imo, because the real protesters went off the street after my address and assurances to them,” he added.

INEC forced to further postpone by-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission has further postponed the conduct of by-elections in 11 states, due to the vandalisation of INEC offices by thugs.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Thursday, said INEC will consult stakeholders to decide on a new date.

“The commission met today, Thursday 5th November 2020 to further review the situation and decided that the commission suffered extensive damage to and vandalization of its local government offices and facilities, including the areas where the by-elections are scheduled to hold,” he added

Buhari meets traditional rulers, restates commitment to police reform

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, met with traditional rulers where he assured that he’d heard the complaints of the people and pledged his administration’s commitment to police reform.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, between the president and a delegation of traditional rulers from across the country led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The president told the monarchs that “we have heard the loud cries of our youth and children, and we are attending to their concerns.”

“…the Nigerian Police Force will also undergo much needed reform that covers welfare, working conditions, and code of conduct. That will usher in a more professional workforce,” Buhari added.

Over 6,000 corp members to resume nationwide

Over 6,000 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps are to resume for the 2020 “Batch B” one-year mandatory program of the scheme across the country.

Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shaibu Ibrahim, made the disclosure on Thursday, stating that the authorities had ensured that the needed facilities were ready.

He also promised strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols endorsed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the pandemic and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in all its orientation camps in the country.

NCDC confirms 180 new COVID-19 cases

180 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-87

Oyo-51

FCT-12

Plateau-10

Edo-4

Ekiti-3

Ogun-3

Bauchi-2

Kaduna-2

Niger-2

Kano-1

Ondo-1

Osun-1

Rivers-1



63,508 confirmed

59,748 discharged

1,155 deaths pic.twitter.com/0Cfzbjbv0I — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 5, 2020