OPPO launches affordable OPPO A93 smartphone with premium features in Nigeria

Today, OPPO is launching the latest OPPO A93 in Nigeria. OPPO A93 introduces trendy technology that makes your style stand out with an Ultra Sleek smartphone body. This means that you’ll get cutting-edge AI portrait photography features packed into a truly premium design, along with functions that make life more efficient and can keep up with the pace of your lifestyle. With the latest generation of OPPO A Series, OPPO A93 lets you enjoy your life effortlessly.

The A93 boasts of premium features such as a 6.43 Inch Dual Punch-Hole Super AMOLED Screen, 108MP Ultra Clear Image, In-Display Fingerprint, 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage (expandable up to 512GB), 7.48mm Ultra Sleek Design, 6 AI Portrait Cameras (Rear-

48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP, Front- 16MP+2MP), 4K Video Shooting with Video Stabilisation & Slo-mo options, 4000 mAh Battery + 18w Fast Charge, MediaTek Helio P95 and most importantly, runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on the recent Android 10.

OPPO A93 is now available in all 36 states of Nigeria at ₦125,000 only and can be purchased by visiting www.buyoppo.ng or Jumia Oppo store or walking into any accredited dealership.

The OPPO A93 comes in Magic Blue & Matte Black colours, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded to support up to 512GB through a 3-Card Slot.

For more information, visit OPPO.

