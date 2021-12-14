Infinix partners with Pepsi and Johnnie Walker to excite fans at Infinix Fans Party

Infinix doesn’t just provide youth with cutting-edge technology to enable them to live smart lifestyles, their aim is also to become a part of their lifestyles.  

As they also love what their fans love, they brought fun and extreme sports in several launch programs and challenges, to music and fashion with Turn up Friday and now, the 2021 #InfinixFansParty.

The #InfinixFansParty was held on the 10th of December, 2021 at the Centre for Management Development (CMD), Lagos and thankfully, they had the best support with Pepsi and Johnnie Walker supporting the event. All the while, the aim was to give their fans nothing but the best. Pepsi provided the fans with engagements and free drinks, while also featuring their brand ambassador DJ Xclusive to entertain and thrill. Johnnie Walker on the other hand, provided the VIP guests with premium cocktails and extra steady supply of black and red label bottles 

The fans came ready to have fun and artists took them through their favourite songs with shouts of excitement and sing-alongs. With good refreshments for the audience, Mayorkun and Ruger sure had fans bursting through their seams with starstruck hailing and echoes of excitement. Pepsi brand ambassador, DJ Xclusive and DJ Kaywise kept the party turnt up and exciting with their disc jockey skills. 

It was a perfect time to unwind with singing, dancing, games and videos to capture the memorable evening of fun that infinix provided.  

Infinix presented awards to certain people that had contributed to the success of the brand throughout the year. From music, to lifestyle and tech, no category was left unappreciated.  

Stay glued to @infinixnigeria on Instagram and Facebook for more updates on fun activities this season.

